Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register
Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Twitter one year on – decline and fool

Friday, 27 October 2023, 5:50 pm
Article: Digitl

Elon Musk paid $44 billion to take control of X-Twitter at the end of October 2022.

It’s been a ride ever since with story after story about the stupid, evil or inexplicable things that have happened. There are far too many to mention here.

Soon after the takeover there were many posts from disgruntled ex-employees and high profile internet personalities predicting imminent disaster.

Some said the site would fall over. It has done. The last year has seen several widespread outages. But there hasn’t been the persistent meltdown that was talked about.

Likewise, there were claims user numbers would plummet. As we shall see in a moment, they are down, but it’s a steady decline, not a rapid dive.

It appears that the technology and the site’s user stickiness both had more momentum than critics expected. That is about the only positive angle to this story.

Last month both Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino made public statements about Twitter usage, user numbers and everything else reaching an all-time high.

A look at the figures shows something different. Twitter is declining in almost every way.

It’s relatively easy for researchers to get external data traffic data for a site like Twitter.

Similarweb is a business that measures large scale digital traffic. Last week the company published a blog post: One Year Into Musk’s Ownership, X (Twitter) Down By Every Measure.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Highlights include an estimate that global web traffic to twitter.com was down 14 per cent year-over-year in September. It was worse for traffic to the ads.twitter.com portal for advertisers which was down 16.5 per cent.

Traffic was down 20 per cent in the US and 17.5 per cent in Australia.

It’s not all bad news for Musk. Traffic to his Twitter profile and posts was up 96 per cent.

Twitter is not the only social media site facing a drop off in interest. Similarweb found traffic to the top 100 social networks and online communities was down 3.7 percent. Yet TikTok was up almost 23 per cent over the same period.

Follow the money

Raw user numbers are one thing, what about the metric that matters the most: revenue?

Every month since Musk took over the year-on-year revenue has dropped. The best month was last October (2022). Twitter’s revenue was down 12 per cent that month. In December it posted a 78 per cent year on year revenue drop. The falls appear to be slowing, but the direction has not.

A conga line of startups and pre-existing alternatives hopes to profit as Twitter declines. The list includes: Bluesky, Post, Pebble, Spill, Mastodon and Threads. There are others, but these are the most direct competitors.

Of these, Bluesky is the most Twitter-like. A site called https://twexit.nl publishes a running tally of subscriptions to Bluesky. It is the closest thing to a direct Twitter competitor.

On Monday Twexit showed Bluesky had 1,706,954 subscribers. That’s tiny compared to Musk’s claim of 500 million plus Twitter users, although few people believe his estimate.

You can see the Bluesky numbers jump every time Musk makes a move. In September the service saw a five per cent jump in sign-ups when Musk said he plans to charge all Twitter users.

It’s early days for Bluesky, potential new users need a sign-up invitation to join, although these are easy to get. The other obvious Twitter-like services, Post, Pebble and Spill have fewer members. Collectively they may add up to five million. That’s not much compared to Twitter’s numbers, even after discounting any Musk exaggeration factor.

Threads is more of a threat. It is Facebook’s Twitter alternative. Strictly speaking it is a Meta business, but the link to Facebook is strong with Threads posts now showing up on Facebook feeds.

Earlier this year Threads went from zero to more than 100 million users in less than a week. Accounts vary but most agree it does not yet have the impact you might expect from a social media site with 100 million users.

Mastodon remains interesting. It’s not a single site, there is no-one to call if you want to speak to Mastodon. It is made up of many sites or “instances”, often run by enthusiasts, bound together in a “federation”. Mastodon is an acquired taste, it is popular with certain communities and has a higher geek to non-geek ratio than other social media.

At the time of writing Mastodon’s records show it has 8.1 million users. That makes it, for now, the biggest of the smaller alternatives. Like the others, it often gets a boost in user numbers when Musk says something silly.

Twitter one year on – decline and fool was first posted at billbennett.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Bill Bennett

Bill Bennett

New Zealand technology news

Bill Bennett publishes technology news and features that are directly relevant to New Zealand readers.

Covering enterprise and small business computing, start-ups, listed companies, the technology channel and devices. Bennett's main focus is on New Zealand innovation.

Bill Bennett stories are republished on Geekzone and Scoop.

Stories published on this site are available to publishers for a fixed fee or a monthly subscription.

Contact Bill Bennett

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 
Binoy Kampmark: The Fall Of An Indigenous Referendum

The sinking of the Yes measure need not kill off the program for improving and ameliorating the condition of First Nations people in Australia, but for those seeking a triumphant Yes vote, the lesson was always threatening - no measure will ever pass the hurdle of the double majority in a majority of states if it does not have near uniform approval from the outset. It never has. More


Ramzy Baroud: The Palestinian Cause Belongs To The World

At one time, the ‘Arab-Israeli Conflict’ was Arab and Israeli. Over the course of many years, however, it was rebranded. The media is now telling us it is a ‘Hamas-Israeli conflict.’ But what went wrong? Israel simply became too powerful. More


Binoy Kampmark: Images From The Israel-Hamas War

With the body count rising, the narrative of Israel the wounded, Israel the desperate, has been annexed to Israel the Just Warrior State, fighting darkness and primaeval stone age barbarism. This has taken two forms. The first is the way the victims of the Hamas attacks inside Israeli territory have been elevated, ennobled, & sanctified. The second is the manner with which the Hamas killings have been rendered exceptionally ghoulish, visceral, & blood curdling. More

Ian Powell: Will Tennessee Threaten NZ's Medical Workforce?

Our medical workforce crisis is primarily driven by uncompetitive remuneration. There is a massive over 60% specialist pay gap with Australia. Not only do we lose specialists (and doctors training to be specialists) across the Tasman, but we also can’t compete with Australia to recruit specialists from other countries. This pay gap is the greatest obstacle to addressing the specialist workforce shortages in our public hospitals. More


Hemp Foundation: The Crimes Of Medicine?

Australasian food regulator FSAN saw no reason to deny the public cannabinoid rich hemp foods in 2016, due to their safety and public benefit, and MedSafes own internal advice said they were legal. Aus/NZ ministers of health still wanted them kept from the public & MedSafe may have lied to achieve that. MedSafe, however, refuses to release the advice, citing "lack of public interest." More


Vijay Prashad: The Savagery Of The War Against The Palestinian People

Who knows how many Palestinian civilians will be killed by the time this report is published? Among the bodies that cannot be taken to a hospital or a morgue, because there will be no petrol or electricity, will be large numbers of children. They will have hidden in their homes, listening to the sound of the Israeli F-16 bombers coming closer and closer, the explosions advancing toward them like a swarm of red ants on the chase. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 