Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register
Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Apple M3 chips widen gap with Intel

Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 12:25 pm
Article: Digitl

Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ launch event was remarkable on a number of counts.

Let’s start with the most trivial remark: It was the first live streamed Apple launch to take place during New Zealand working hours. We’ve been trained to associate a live Apple launch with sleep deprivation. Being alert throughout is a new experience.

Not trivial, but hardly important: It was short, sharp and to the point. At least in relative terms.

Apple got through the announcement in 30 minutes. It could have been shorter, we don’t need to be reminded of the role MacBooks play in our lives.

And the dense technical dive from Johny Srouji would have been lost on the majority of viewers. Yet Apple didn’t overstay its welcome on what was, in effect, a long TV commercial.

Far from trivial, but not the most important aspect of the launch: It was all shot on an iPhone 15 Pro Max. Yet the launch looked like any other expensive marketing video from a major corporation. That is some advertisement for the new phone. Sure, it would have been done by professionals and, yet, there would have been studio editing, but wow.

The main purpose of the launch was to promote Apple’s newest MacBook Pro models built around the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips. These use 3 nanometre technology 1 and they are fast.

Apple’s base M3 chip has up to an eight-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU. It supports 24GB of unified memory. The M3 Pro chip has up to a 12-core CPU, up to a 18-core GPU and can support 36GB of unified memory. The M3 Max chip has up to a 16-core CPU, up to a 40-core GPU and, if you need it, can support 128GB of unified memory.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

What that means in terms of raw performance is that the basic M3 MacBook Pro model is 60 per cent faster than the same model with an M1 chip. The new MacBook Pros are up to 11 times faster than the Intel-based models.

Which means the new MacBook Pros will be significantly faster than even the most swept-up workstation class Windows laptops.

Another remarkable aspect of the launch is that the new base model 14-inch MacBook Pro will sell in New Zealand for NZ$3199, which compares favourably with the NZ$3699 price of the model it replaces.

There is also an M3-based iMac for Apple desktop users. Apple dropped the 21.5 and 27 inch screen models, which may disappoint some potential buyers, moving instead to a 24 inch screen. Prices start at NZ$2500.




  1. Does anyone else find it odd that a US company measures chips in nanometres and screens in inches?





Apple M3 chips widen gap with Intel was first posted at billbennett.co.nz.


© Scoop Media

Bill Bennett

Bill Bennett

New Zealand technology news

Bill Bennett publishes technology news and features that are directly relevant to New Zealand readers.

Covering enterprise and small business computing, start-ups, listed companies, the technology channel and devices. Bennett's main focus is on New Zealand innovation.

Bill Bennett stories are republished on Geekzone and Scoop.

Stories published on this site are available to publishers for a fixed fee or a monthly subscription.

Contact Bill Bennett

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 
Binoy Kampmark: The Fall Of An Indigenous Referendum

The sinking of the Yes measure need not kill off the program for improving and ameliorating the condition of First Nations people in Australia, but for those seeking a triumphant Yes vote, the lesson was always threatening - no measure will ever pass the hurdle of the double majority in a majority of states if it does not have near uniform approval from the outset. It never has. More


Ramzy Baroud: The Palestinian Cause Belongs To The World

At one time, the ‘Arab-Israeli Conflict’ was Arab and Israeli. Over the course of many years, however, it was rebranded. The media is now telling us it is a ‘Hamas-Israeli conflict.’ But what went wrong? Israel simply became too powerful. More


Binoy Kampmark: Images From The Israel-Hamas War

With the body count rising, the narrative of Israel the wounded, Israel the desperate, has been annexed to Israel the Just Warrior State, fighting darkness and primaeval stone age barbarism. This has taken two forms. The first is the way the victims of the Hamas attacks inside Israeli territory have been elevated, ennobled, & sanctified. The second is the manner with which the Hamas killings have been rendered exceptionally ghoulish, visceral, & blood curdling. More

Ian Powell: Will Tennessee Threaten NZ's Medical Workforce?

Our medical workforce crisis is primarily driven by uncompetitive remuneration. There is a massive over 60% specialist pay gap with Australia. Not only do we lose specialists (and doctors training to be specialists) across the Tasman, but we also can’t compete with Australia to recruit specialists from other countries. This pay gap is the greatest obstacle to addressing the specialist workforce shortages in our public hospitals. More


Hemp Foundation: The Crimes Of Medicine?

Australasian food regulator FSAN saw no reason to deny the public cannabinoid rich hemp foods in 2016, due to their safety and public benefit, and MedSafes own internal advice said they were legal. Aus/NZ ministers of health still wanted them kept from the public & MedSafe may have lied to achieve that. MedSafe, however, refuses to release the advice, citing "lack of public interest." More


Vijay Prashad: The Savagery Of The War Against The Palestinian People

Who knows how many Palestinian civilians will be killed by the time this report is published? Among the bodies that cannot be taken to a hospital or a morgue, because there will be no petrol or electricity, will be large numbers of children. They will have hidden in their homes, listening to the sound of the Israeli F-16 bombers coming closer and closer, the explosions advancing toward them like a swarm of red ants on the chase. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 