Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register
Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Report From Mededins Sans Frontieres In Al Shifa, Gaza

Tuesday, 14 November 2023, 10:13 am
Article: Medicines Sans Frontiers

#Gaza #AlShifa, we were able to speak to a member of MSF staff still inside #AlShifa hospital in Gaza city.

"We don’t have electricity. There’s no water in the hospital. There’s no food. People will die in a few hours without functioning ventilators.

In front of the main gate, there are many bodies, there are also injured patients, we can’t bring them inside.

When we sent the ambulance to bring the patients, a few metres away, they attacked the ambulance. There are injured people around the hospital, they are looking for medical care, we can’t bring them inside.

There’s also a sniper who attacked patients, they have gunshot wounds, we operated on three of them.

The situation is very bad, it is inhuman. It’s a closed area, no one knows about us. We don’t have an internet connection, you managed to call me now, maybe you’ll try 10 times before you can reach me again.

The medical team agreed to leave the hospital only if patients are evacuated first: we don’t want to leave our patients. There are 600 inpatients, 37 babies, someone who needs an ICU, we can’t leave them.

We need a guarantee that there is a safe corridor because we saw some people trying to leave Al-Shifa, they killed them, they bombed them, the sniper killed them.

Inside the Al-Shifa hospital, there are injured patients, medical teams. If they give us guarantees and evacuate the patients first, we will evacuate.”

MSF surgeon in Al Shifa: recorded at 8:10 AM (Gaza time) on 13 November 2023. Please note that situation in Al-Shifa is unfolding rapidly and these updates are time-sensitive.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

We urge the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Member states of the League of Arab States, Member states of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation and the European Union who have repeatedly called for the respect of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) to take action to ensure a ceasefire now. The horrors unfolding before our eyes in Gaza clearly show that calls for restraint and adherence to IHL have gone unheeded. Working purposefully to reach a ceasefire is the most effective way to ensure the protection of civilians.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Medicines Sans Frontiers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 
Ramzy Baroud: The Palestinian Cause Belongs To The World

At one time, the ‘Arab-Israeli Conflict’ was Arab and Israeli. Over the course of many years, however, it was rebranded. The media is now telling us it is a ‘Hamas-Israeli conflict.’ But what went wrong? Israel simply became too powerful. More


Binoy Kampmark: Images From The Israel-Hamas War

With the body count rising, the narrative of Israel the wounded, Israel the desperate, has been annexed to Israel the Just Warrior State, fighting darkness and primaeval stone age barbarism. This has taken two forms. The first is the way the victims of the Hamas attacks inside Israeli territory have been elevated, ennobled, & sanctified. The second is the manner with which the Hamas killings have been rendered exceptionally ghoulish, visceral, & blood curdling. More

Ian Powell: Will Tennessee Threaten NZ's Medical Workforce?

Our medical workforce crisis is primarily driven by uncompetitive remuneration. There is a massive over 60% specialist pay gap with Australia. Not only do we lose specialists (and doctors training to be specialists) across the Tasman, but we also can’t compete with Australia to recruit specialists from other countries. This pay gap is the greatest obstacle to addressing the specialist workforce shortages in our public hospitals. More


Vijay Prashad: The Savagery Of The War Against The Palestinian People

Who knows how many Palestinian civilians will be killed by the time this report is published? Among the bodies that cannot be taken to a hospital or a morgue, because there will be no petrol or electricity, will be large numbers of children. They will have hidden in their homes, listening to the sound of the Israeli F-16 bombers coming closer and closer, the explosions advancing toward them like a swarm of red ants on the chase. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 