Letter From Israeli Hostage To Qassam

Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 1:31 pm
Article: Julie Webb-Pullman

A message from one of the detainees to the fighters and leaders of the Al-Qassam Brigades who accompanied her during her detention period before her release in the exchange deal as part of the humanitarian truce.

The letter reads:
"To the generals who have accompanied me in recent weeks, it seems we will part ways tomorrow, but I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your extraordinary humanity shown towards my daughter, Emilia. You were like parents to her, inviting her into your rooms whenever she desired. She acknowledges feeling like all of you are her friends, not just friends, but truly beloved and good.

Thank you, thank you, thank you for the many hours you spent as caregivers. Thank you for being patient with her and showering her with sweets, fruits, and everything available even when it was not.

Children should not be in captivity, but thanks to you and other kind people we met along the way, my daughter felt like a queen in Gaza... In general, she acknowledges feeling like the center of the world. She hasn't met anyone on our long journey, from the rank and file to the leadership, who didn't treat her with gentleness, affection, and love.

I will forever be a prisoner of gratitude because she did not leave here with a lifelong psychological trauma. I will remember your kind behavior, granted here despite the difficult situation you were dealing with yourselves and the severe losses you suffered here in Gaza. I wish in this world we could truly be good friends.

I wish you all health and well-being... Health and love to you and your families' children. Many thanks.

Danyal and Emilia"

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2311/5992051794437586453_121.jpg

