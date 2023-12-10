Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Scoop Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review

Sunday, 10 December 2023, 12:05 pm
Article: Scoop Election Podcast

After recording a River of Freedom review the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Now with a new Government formed it’s time to dust off this forgotten silver and look at the potential impact this documentary, about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022 had on Election 23. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the week’s prior to the election this movie was not likely to have won votes for the then Labour government.

