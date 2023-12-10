Scoop Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review

After recording a
River of Freedom review the Scoop Political Podcast
went into hibernation. Now with a new Government formed
it’s time to dust off this forgotten silver and look at
the potential impact this documentary, about the Wellington
parliamentary protest of 2022 had on Election 23. Watched by
potentially tens of thousands of voters in the week’s
prior to the election this movie was not likely to have won
votes for the then Labour
government.
