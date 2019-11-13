Speaker takes Parliament to New Plymouth

Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard is leading a delegation on Parliament’s Outreach programme to New Plymouth this Friday 15 November.

This delegation includes the Speaker, Jonathan Young MP (National), Adrian Rurawhe MP (Labour), Hon Andrew Little MP (Labour), and Hon James Shaw MP (Green).

The group will visit Manukorihi Intermediate and Spotswood Primary School, where students will participate in a mock debating chamber activity led by Mr Speaker and a Q&A session with MPs. In between, the delegation will stop by Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki for lunch, where they will turn sausages for an informal BBQ lunch with students.

The programme also includes a visit to a local business, Shining Peak Brewing, where the MPs will meet the owners and check the product after the formal programme concludes.

“After four MPs participated in the Outreach to Invercargill just last week, I’m pleased that we have yet another group heading to New Plymouth this Friday,” said Mr Speaker.

“The strong, cross-party delegation going to New Plymouth brings a wide range of experience with them. I am confident they will do a fantastic job engaging with the people of New Plymouth and sharing how they can have their say at Parliament.”

The visit is part of the Speaker’s Outreach programme, which aims to bring ‘Parliament to the people.’ This initiative was launched last year in South Auckland last year.

New Plymouth is the last stop for 2019, following successful visits to Dunedin, Christchurch, Tauranga, Invercargill, and Wairarapa this year.





