Parliament: Oral Questions - 20 November 2019

Wednesday, 20 November 2019, 11:50 am
Questions to Ministers

1. WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

2. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she have confidence in all of her Ministers?

3. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of his statements and actions?

4. JAN TINETTI to the Minister of Education: What is the Government doing to promote vocational training and career options that help address New Zealand’s skill needs?

5. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: When did he become aware of N.Z. Future Forest Products Ltd’s application to the Provincial Growth Fund, and what prompted him to get Cabinet Office advice relating to a potential conflict of interest?

6. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all of her Government’s policies?

7. ANAHILA KANONGATA'A-SUISUIKI to the Minister for Social Development: What reports has she seen on the Government’s Families Package?

8. Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister of Justice: How many donations over $15,000 were disclosed to the Electoral Commission in the 2017 electoral returns, and, of these, how many were disclosed by each political party?

9. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Does she stand by the numbers contained in her ministry’s publications?

10. MARK PATTERSON to the Minister of Agriculture: What actions is the Government taking to help farmers in financial distress?

11. Hon ALFRED NGARO to the Minister for Child Poverty Reduction: Does she have confidence in her ability to deliver on her child poverty reduction targets?

12. ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister of Revenue: What measures, if any, has he taken to ensure Inland Revenue is able to respond promptly to all incoming inquiries, specifically those received through Inland Revenue call centres?

