Parliament: Oral Questions - 3 December 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. MARK PATTERSON to the Associate Minister of Transport: What recent progress has been made on regional roading projects?

2. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?

3. MARJA LUBECK to the Minister of Education: What investments is the Government making in most State schools so that they can upgrade and modernise their classrooms over the next 24 months?

4. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?

5. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of his policies and statements?

6. Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

7. BRETT HUDSON to the Minister of Police: Does he have confidence in New Zealand Police’s ability to keep the information of firearm owners secure?

8. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister of Employment: Does he agree with the Prime Minister that Mana in Mahi will provide “places for up to 4,000 young people”?

9. ANGIE WARREN-CLARK to the Minister of Health: What recent reports has he seen about the impact of cost on access to primary healthcare?

10. Hon GERRY BROWNLEE to the Minister of Foreign Affairs: What is the Government’s official reaction to claims made by the Russian foreign ministry that New Zealand is responsible for the “murder” of seven children in Afghanistan?

11. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage: Does she stand by all her statements and actions around data breaches?

12. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Civil Defence: What recent announcements has he made about the national emergency management system?

