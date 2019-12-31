Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Another broken promise, Winston Peters has had his day

Tuesday, 31 December 2019, 9:20 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Tomorrow’s tobacco tax hike represents yet another betrayal of NZ First supporters by the Party’s leader and shows Winston Peters has had his day”, according to ACT Leader David Seymour.

“In July 2017, less than two months before the last election, Peters said: ‘The first thing we’re gonna do is make sure cigarettes are not massively overtaxed like that and bring them back to reasonable value.’

“But by tomorrow, Kiwis will have faced three 10 percent tax increases under a government propped up by NZ First.

“With an election just around the corner, Peters now claims that NZ First will ‘agree to disagree’ with the Government’s tobacco tax hikes, but this does nothing to prevent tomorrow’s increase from coming into effect.

“Has Peters forgotten that he’s the Deputy Prime Minister? Saying he doesn’t like the tax, but failing to do anything about it, is nothing more than virtue signalling.

“At the last election Peters had dozens bottom lines, most of which disappeared into the ether as soon as he became Deputy Prime Minister.

“Peters has taken voters for granted countless times. He’s had his day.

“In April, he betrayed the firearms community by voting for the rushed Arms Amendment Bill. He’s once again forgotten the promises he made to his supporters by failing to repeal a punishing tax on New Zealanders.

“Tobacco tax costs Kiwis about $2 billion each year, but it hasn’t significantly reduced smoking rates. It has, however, encouraged hundreds of brutal attacks on and robberies of small retailers around the country.

The latest round of tax increases will also take about $178 million out of the pockets of the poorest New Zealanders – about $1000 more per smoker, per year – preventing them from buying basics like food and clothes.

“Smokers already pay more in tax than they cost the rest of the community.

“Politicians’ grand government scheme to eliminate smoking altogether – Smokefree 2025 – has created a range of unintended consequences. Despite commitments to reduce the cost of living and crime rates, politicians like Peters remain addicted to tobacco tax revenue and, as a result, have made both worse.

“The one innovation that could have a serious impact on smoking rates is vaping, but Labour plans to ban vaping flavours and advertising. The coming crackdown on the single most effective smoking cessation tool available may be Labour’s stupidest policy yet.”


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.

Among the top honours recipients are Justice Joe Williams, the first Maori judge of the Supreme Court, former All Black coach Steve Hansen and disabilities advocate Robert Martin, who is believed to be the first New Zealand knight with learning disabilities. The three become Knight Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Pardon Bill Passed: Restoring The Reputation Of Rua Kēnana

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries. More>>

ALSO:

Harm Reduction: Research Into Drug Checking Impacts

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm. More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

Climate Commission: Expert Advisors On Emission Reductions Announced

“Our decision to create the Climate Change Commission was about protecting climate policy from political mood swings, meaning every future government can stay focused on the job at hand: to help solve climate change and make our communities are cleaner and healthier,” James Shaw said. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 