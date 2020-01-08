Statement from Acting PM Winston Peters

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters has expressed New Zealand’s deep concern at the escalation in hostilities following an attack on two Iraqi bases.

“Now is the time for restraint and de-escalation, and for diplomacy to take over,” Mr Peters said.

“It is important to note that the missile attacks did not target Camp Taji and the Government has been informed that all New Zealand personnel are as safe as they can be in these developing circumstances.

“The Government is working actively with our partners through military and diplomatic channels, and we continue to keep the security situation under close review, including implications for our personnel,” Mr Peters said.

© Scoop Media

