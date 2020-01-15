Delivering a stable water supply to Wairarapa

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $7.11 million to create a sustainable water supply for the Wairarapa.

The PGF will provide a $7 million investment to Wairarapa Water Limited to progress the Wairarapa Water Storage Scheme towards procurement, consenting, planning, engagement and commercialisation.

“Eight months ago we announced $800,000 of PGF support to investigate water storage options for the region, said New Zealand First List MP based in Wairarapa, and former Mayor of Carterton Ron Mark.

“That study looked into Wairarapa’s water supply issues and we now believe we have the right path forward.

“Once finished, this project will provide reliable, fresh water for the community as well as sustainable horticulture and agriculture opportunities – while creating employment.

“I’d want to thank the people in the Wairarapa who have rallied together and advocated for this.

“As former Mayor I know first-hand the resilience and spirit within these communities.

“I tried my best deliver opportunities to this region and worked towards creating a sustainable future so the next generations can continue to live, work and enjoy the Wairarapa lifestyle.

“Currently I am proud to be part of a Coalition Government who listen to, and take action for the Wairarapa region,” said Mr Mark.

Additional to the $8 million for water supply, here are the other PGF investments in the Wairarapa Electorate:



• $948 000 PGF funding for Youth in Education or Employment (YETE)

YETE’s Ngā Pumanawa Tupuna (the strengths and talents of the ancestors) is a work-readiness programme targeting the development of the essential soft-skills and habits necessary for success in the world of work. The initiative is a joint venture among YETE, the Wairarapa Rural Education Action Programme and the three Wairarapa Councils. The funding will be used to target 110 at-risk, rangatahi aged 16-24.

• $6.2 million PGF funding to reopen the Napier-Wairoa line and invest in a ‘log hub’ at Wairoa

The investment will mean another 100,000 tonnes of logs can be moved by rail from the Wairarapa to CentrePort. There will be 6,000 fewer truck trips annually and the Waingawa rail hub will be able to carry 40 per cent more logs to Wellington’s port.

• $100,000 in PGF funding to the Wairarapa Dark Sky Reserve.

The creation of a new gold standard, International Dark Sky Reserve in the Wairarapa will result in significant economic growth opportunities for the region.

• $60,000 in PGF funding to the Wairarapa Primary Sector Skills Development

The project will develop a concept for an innovative learning hub to develop on-farm skills to attract people into the sector, with a particular focus to address the immediate skills needs of the primary sector community in order to deliver training.

• $400 000 in Kiwi Rail / PGF funding for Route 52 and a rail hub in Dannevirke

To support the Tararua District Council conduct an evaluation of the impacts on the local roading network of investing in Route 52 and a rail hub in Dannevirke.

• $20.1 million in PGF funding for road upgrades to Route 52: Waipukurau to Porangahau

To support Central Hawke's Bay District Council investigation and physical works of strengthening Route 52 Waipukurau to Porangahau) to carry HPMV vehicles.



