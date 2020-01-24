Rents and fuel driving up cost of living



Paul Goldsmith - Finance

24 January 2020





Rents are rising at the fastest pace in more than a decade and Kiwis are struggling with the increasing cost of living, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“Stats NZ figures have shown a massive jump in rental prices over 2019, with a 3.1 per cent increase for the year. Additional burdens on landlords from this Government are a major factor in this growth.

“This is only adding to New Zealander’s woes as the cost of living continues to rise under this Government.

“As well as rents being up around $50 a week, new and increased petrol taxes have driven up the cost of filling up the car, and thoughtless decisions like the oil and gas ban will flow through to higher electricity bills.

“These increased costs are putting real pressure on Kiwi families. In the last financial year $480 million has been paid out in hardship grants.

“National would ensure you keep more of what you earn and has committed to indexing tax thresholds to inflation. We will also cancel the Auckland Regional Fuel tax and not introduce any new taxes in our first term.

“This experimental Government has no plan and New Zealanders are paying for it. They can’t afford this Government.

“National will focus absolutely on reducing the cost on Kiwi families and leaving more money in their back pockets.”

