More crime and more victims under this Government

Saturday, 25 January 2020, 12:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Under this soft on crime Government the number of victims of crimes has skyrocketed with 278,644 victims recorded last year, National’s Police spokesperson Brett Hudson says.

“That is a staggering number. In the 12 months ending 30 November 2019 there has been almost 20,000 more New Zealanders become victims of crime than there was the previous year. In 2017 there was about 11,000 fewer victims.

“In the past year there has been 51,023 burglaries, a 6.3 per cent increase on the previous twelve months. Theft victims increase too, with 55,851 offences. There were 10,352 more victimisations for theft compared to the previous 12 months.

“This is despite the Government claiming to add more police officers to the force.

“The increase is a result of this Government’s soft on crime attitude. Under it the number of gang members is on the rise, and every week New Zealanders are hearing about more and more incidents involving gangs.

“The Government is still insisting on reducing the prison population, yet crime is climbing and it has no plan to reduce it. There is no doubt we will see the number of victims continue to climb if the Government doesn’t change its approach.

“I hope it doesn’t take more burglaries in Police Minister Stuart Nash’s own electorate before he admits New Zealand has a crime problem.

“National will always put the safety of New Zealanders before the rights of dangerous criminals. New Zealanders deserve to feel safe in their communities. Under this Government they are not.”

Notes to editors: Figures come from Police data found here.

