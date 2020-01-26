Government needs to front up on coronavirus

As the risk of coronavirus continues to rise the Government is missing in action, National’s Health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse says.

“Cases are continuing to emerge in Australia, the USA and the EU, while Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned that the virus is accelerating and labelled the spread a ‘grave situation’.

“The Government is failing to address the issue and ensure New Zealanders’ safety. There needs to be serious precautionary measures taken and these need to be communicated to the New Zealand public to ensure people’s safety.

“Schools will be going back soon and that means an influx of international students will be coming, yet the Government has failed to provide any reassurance or information on how this will be managed to parents and students.

“Much like we saw with the meningococcal disease in Northland and measles, the Government is asleep at the wheel when it comes to these sorts of events.

“They need to learn from their previous mistakes and ensure they implement all necessary precautions to protect New Zealand from coronavirus.”

