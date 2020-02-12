Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 12 February 2020

Wednesday, 12 February 2020, 11:38 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Questions to Ministers

  1. MARAMA DAVIDSON to the Minister of Finance: Does he agree with the Salvation Army’s State of the Nation Report, which said that “despite some significant progress, much more needs to be done to ensure the growing prosperity of our economy is shared more fairly”?
  2. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?
  3. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?
  4. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Finance: What reports has he seen on the economic impact of the New Zealand Upgrade Programme?
  5. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: What steps, if any, has he taken to ensure the integrity of ministerial decisions in the major spending programmes announced in the previous two Budgets?
  6. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Is he satisfied that the response to the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak was timely and appropriate?
  7. PAUL EAGLE to the Minister of Transport: In what ways, if any, will the New Zealand Upgrade Programme help futureproof the economy and get our cities moving?
  8. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Does she stand by her statement that “the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off”?
  9. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: Does he stand by his reported comment on 10 July 2019 in relation to 12 roading projects that “If we were to do what the Business Advisory Council was saying, it would mean spending a great deal of money, more than $12 billion, on projects that have very low economic value,” and what role did he play in the selection of the transport projects in the Government’s New Zealand Upgrade Programme?
  10. ANGIE WARREN-CLARK to the Minister of Health: What recent announcements has he made about child and maternal health facilities?
  11. MELISSA LEE to the Minister of Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media: Does he stand by all his actions and policies?
  12. Dr PARMJEET PARMAR to the Minister of Research, Science and Innovation: Is the Government delivering improved outcomes in research and innovation?

