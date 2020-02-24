Celebrate Children’s Day 2020 At New Zealand Parliament

On Sunday, 1 March, New Zealand Parliament will celebrate Te rā o ngā tamariki, Children’s Day, with a range of fun, engaging activities for the whole family.

“Making Parliament more family-friendly and welcoming is hugely important to me. We want to make it clear that Parliament belongs to all New Zealanders. Hosting a Children’s Day event at Parliament each year is one way of doing this,” says Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard.

“It’s also a chance to introduce children to ways they can use their voice to contribute to our democracy.”

What’s on

· Kids in the House tours: Families can join one of our free, 45-minute, child-friendly tours running throughout the day. The tour visits all the spots where the action takes place and teaches children about how they can get involved and have their say. As part of the tour, children also receive a ‘Passport to Parliament’ in which they tick off the places they visit around Parliament, and get an official stamp at the end. Bookings are essential.

· Self-guided outdoor tour: Visitors can grab a map from one of our friendly tour guides, visit all the important spots around the Parliament grounds, and receive a reward!

And plenty more…

Along with the above there’ll also be:

· Face painting for children available from 10am to 2pm

· Activities in Parliament’s Education Centre

· Selfie opportunities in the Education Centre’s replica Speaker’s Chair, as well as behind the Prime Minister’s podium in the Beehive Theatrette

· An exhibition on how young people have influenced change by standing up for what they believe in

· The chance to have a family picnic on the front lawn and try the new playground on the lawn

· A range of small mementos you can take home with you as a reminder of your time at Parliament.

The details:

Children’s Day at New Zealand Parliament

· Where: Main Entrance/Visitor Centre, Parliament Buildings, Wellington

· When: Sunday, 1 March 2020

· Time: 10am – 4pm

· Tours operate approximately every 15 minutes, with the first departing at 9.30am and the last departing at 4pm. Bookings are essential. For a list of times and booking information, visit https://www.parliament.nz/en/visit-and-learn/visit/planning-your-visit/

