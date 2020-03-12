Parliament

Recognising Māori Excellence With Ngārimu Scholarships

Thursday, 12 March 2020, 8:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Seven Māori scholars have been awarded Ngārimu VC and 28th [Māori] Battalion tertiary scholarships in recognition of their outstanding achievements, Associate Minister of Education and Ngārimu Board Chair, Kelvin Davis announced today.

The scholarships commemorate Victoria Cross winner Second Lieutenant Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa Ngārimu and members of the 28th [Māori Battalion], who served on the battlefields of Greece, Crete, North Africa, and Italy.

“Tonight’s recipients are a credit to their whānau, their hapū, their iwi and to all of Aotearoa,” Kelvin Davis said.

“By achieving academic excellence, by demonstrating leadership, and by positively contributing to the fabric of New Zealand society, they honour the memory of their tūpuna and the high price they paid for all New Zealanders,” Kelvin Davis said.

Jonathan Te Rire (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa, Te Whakatōhea, Ngāti Tuwharetoa and Te Arawa is studying towards a Doctor of Philosophy (Māori and Indigenous Development) at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi.

He was awarded a Doctoral scholarship worth $25,000 per year for up to two years to collate stories of the members of the 28th Māori Battalion who came from Kawerau, Maungapohatu and Ruatāhuna who did not return home and are buried in Italy.

“I’ve been blessed to have travelled to the Commonwealth War Cemetery in Italy during the commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of Monte Cassino,” Jonathan Te Rire said.

“I noticed that many names there were familiar names from home.

“I want to honour those names and ensure they are remembered by the descendants of Ngā Iharaira and the Pāriha o Pūtauaki, as well as Aotearoa and the world,” Jonathan Te Rire said.

The recipients are:

UNDERGRADUATE SCHOLARSHIPS

$10,000 per year for up to five years

MASTERS SCHOLARSHIPS

$15,000 per year for up to two years

DOCTORAL SCHOLARSHIP

$25,000 per year for up to two years

Awatea Moxon+, Ngāti Kahungunu and Ngāi TahuMarise Stuart, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa and Ngāpuhi ki TaiamaiJonathan Te Rire, Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa, Te Whakatōhea, Ngāti Tuwharetoa and Te Arawa
Cassiopeia Harrison, Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau a Apanui, Ngāti Maniapoto and Ngāti RuanuiTipene James*, Ngāti Whakaue, Tapuika, Waitaha, Kearoa Tuara, Tuhoe, Ngāti Maniapoto and Tainui 
Tangirau Papa, Ngāti Koroki Kahukura, Ngāti Maniapoto and TainuiLee-Anne Tatana*, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kuri, Ngāti Kahu and Te Aupouri 

+Bachelor Degree with Honours

*Master of Education Research

Kelvin Davis said the scholarship recipients are a snapshot of the diversity of Māori students pursuing higher education.


“Jonathan is a Presbyterian Minister and Tangirau and Cassieopa are first year students. Each, like their fellow recipients, have received scholarships because they’re also high achievers.

“They are the face and purpose of Ngārimu and join an exclusive group who have gone before them.


“Ka whakamihi ahau ngā ākonga mōu ngā akoranga, mōu te meake nei,” said Kelvin Davis.

For info on previous scholarship recipients and scholarships, go to: http://www.education.govt.nz/further-education/information-for-students/scholarships/ngarimu-scholarships/

