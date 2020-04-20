Parliament

The Right Decision, Too Late

Monday, 20 April 2020, 5:15 pm
“The Prime Minister’s decision to lift the lockdown comes too late”, according to ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The fact that New Zealand will spend another week in lockdown is a clear-cut case of government failure with great costs for the private sector.

“Jacinda Ardern has said the COVID-19 transmission rate is now 0.48. So long as it's under 1, the virus is dying out. This shows the Government has actually been far too aggressive, at great economic and social cost.

“The delay is really because the Government has failed to bring its contact tracing abilities up to an adequate standard. It has nothing to do with extra certainty, because there's no indication that this decision could change if our test results deteriorate between now and Monday.

“We are spending an additional week in lockdown because the Government cannot do adequate contact tracing.

“The refusal to release Dr Ayesha Verrell’s report on contact tracing – rumoured to be damning – until the Government had presented its response suggested the report was very bad news. The Prime Minister’s snappy response yesterday to questioning about inadequate contact tracing capabilities, and cagey responses about the report today, all but confirmed the suspicion.

“ACT has always argued that government has a clear role to play and must play it well. In the context of public health, the role of Government is to produce services that nobody else can. In the context of COVID-19, it is to do good testing and contact tracing of cases so that the virus can be hunted without socially and economically devastating lockdowns.

“We do not necessarily blame the current Government Ministers for this failure. We do not know what role they’ve played in it. What we do know is that government should not expand to replace businesses bankrupted by its failure to do its core job properly.”

Prime Minister: Remarks On Covid-19 Alert Level Decision


Tēnā koutou katoa
Over the past few weeks I have often used my time at this podium to acknowledge the people on the frontline.
Today I want to remember the people in New Zealand who have lost someone to COVID-19, or the many more who had the terror of almost losing someone.
Throughout this pandemic there have been individuals who I have tracked the progress of. I didn’t know their names, but I knew their status. And I still get a phone call for every individual person we lose to COVID-19... More>>


General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Going To Level Four (and Scrapping The Olympics) Right Now

Sure, there’s a logic to having four stages of response to Covid-19, flexible enough to vary region by region. The idea being…. The stepped response will slow down the spread of the virus, minimise social panic and avoid the health system being ... More>>

Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

