Hunters Should Be Allowed On Conservation Land

Thursday, 23 April 2020, 4:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Hunting restrictions at level 3 should be relaxed even further to allow for hunting on conservation land, National’s Conservation spokesperson Jacqui Dean says.

“It simply doesn’t make any sense that it’s acceptable to hunt on private land but not conservation land.

“Many hunters don’t have access to private land and rely on their local conservation areas to take part.

“ACC data shows that hunting is a safe recreational activity and that those who participate take health and safety seriously. In terms of fatalities hunting is about six times safer than swimming and three and a half times safer than road cycling.

“Hunters have respected the restrictions of level 4 and have stayed at home throughout the biggest hunting period of the year in the roar. Only allowing those with access to private land to take part at level 3 is illogical and unnecessarily restrictive.

“Today’s announcement should be re-evaluated and hunting should be allowed on conservation land as well.”

