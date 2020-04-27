Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

ERC To Focus On Small Businesses, Frontline Services

Monday, 27 April 2020, 6:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Owners of small-to-medium businesses will speak directly to Parliament about how the lockdown has impacted them when the Epidemic Response Committee resumes this week, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

“Small-to-medium businesses have felt the brunt of the economic fallout from going into lockdown and still face the daunting prospect of at least another fortnight of harsh restrictions.

“Many of these businesses are on the brink so it’s crucial we navigate the Level 3 period tactfully and provide ample financial support, given thousands of jobs are still at risk.

“On Tuesday we will hear from business owners in the cleaning, hospitality and retail sectors as well as Michael Barnett from the Auckland Chamber of Commerce.

“On Wednesday we will turn our attention to health issues, hearing evidence from senior doctors, general practice owners, community support workers, and the College of Midwives.

“Professor Des Gorman, from Auckland University’s School of Medicine, will also present to the committee as an expert witness.

“On Thursday we will hear from social services on the front lines – Women’s Refuge, Auckland City Mission and The Wise Group – as well as newly-appointed Police Commissioner Andrew Coster and former Chief Science Advisor Sir Peter Gluckman.

“Even with Parliament resuming, the Epidemic Response Committee still has an important role to play. The decisions made over this coming fortnight will perhaps be the most crucial for determining how we rebound economically as we prepare for life at Level 2.”

Note to editors:

  • Draft agendas for the three sitting days of the Epidemic Response Committee can be found here: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
  • This week’s sessions will be livestreamed on the Epidemic Response Committee’s page on Parliament’s website.
  • They will also be livestreamed on Parliament’s Facebook page and broadcast live on Parliament TV (Freeview Ch. 31, Sky TV Ch. 86, Vodafone TV Ch. 86).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

An in-depth article by Betsan Martin (Victoria University) and Michael Pringle (Journalist and researcher)

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:


Lockdown: Police Urge Public To Maintain Alert Level 4 This ANZAC Weekend

Police are reminding the public that New Zealand remains at Alert Level 4 this long weekend. As we move toward Alert Level 3, it is important to note that Police will continue to enforce the current restrictions until 11.59pm Monday 27 April. We will ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 