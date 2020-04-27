ERC To Focus On Small Businesses, Frontline Services

Owners of small-to-medium businesses will speak directly to Parliament about how the lockdown has impacted them when the Epidemic Response Committee resumes this week, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

“Small-to-medium businesses have felt the brunt of the economic fallout from going into lockdown and still face the daunting prospect of at least another fortnight of harsh restrictions.

“Many of these businesses are on the brink so it’s crucial we navigate the Level 3 period tactfully and provide ample financial support, given thousands of jobs are still at risk.

“On Tuesday we will hear from business owners in the cleaning, hospitality and retail sectors as well as Michael Barnett from the Auckland Chamber of Commerce.

“On Wednesday we will turn our attention to health issues, hearing evidence from senior doctors, general practice owners, community support workers, and the College of Midwives.

“Professor Des Gorman, from Auckland University’s School of Medicine, will also present to the committee as an expert witness.

“On Thursday we will hear from social services on the front lines – Women’s Refuge, Auckland City Mission and The Wise Group – as well as newly-appointed Police Commissioner Andrew Coster and former Chief Science Advisor Sir Peter Gluckman.

“Even with Parliament resuming, the Epidemic Response Committee still has an important role to play. The decisions made over this coming fortnight will perhaps be the most crucial for determining how we rebound economically as we prepare for life at Level 2.”

Note to editors:

Draft agendas for the three sitting days of the Epidemic Response Committee can be found here: Tuesday , Wednesday, Thursday

This week’s sessions will be livestreamed on the Epidemic Response Committee’s page on Parliament’s website.

They will also be livestreamed on Parliament’s Facebook page and broadcast live on Parliament TV (Freeview Ch. 31, Sky TV Ch. 86, Vodafone TV Ch. 86).

