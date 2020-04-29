Parliament: Oral Questions - 29 April 2020

Questions to Ministers

1. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the Government’s economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic?

2. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?

3. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he agree with the Rt Hon Winston Peters’ statement yesterday, “All the ‘rules’ on ‘fiscal prudence' are now obsolete”?

4. KIERAN McANULTY to the Minister of Education: What steps has the Government taken to ensure children and young people in early childhood education and schools can continue to learn from home while COVID-19 containment and elimination measures remain in place?

5. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: What percentage of COVID-19 close contacts identified between 18 April and 24 April were successfully contacted, and how many of those contacts were made within three days?

6. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Minister of Education: Is he confident that schools and early childhood education providers have adequate support to ensure they are safe and feel supported to deal with the impact of COVID-19?

7. Hon TRACEY MARTIN to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: What role is the Provincial Growth Fund intended to play in the Government’s economic response to COVID-19?

8. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: Does he stand by all his statements and actions regarding the coronavirus outbreak?

9. Hon TODD McCLAY to the Minister for Small Business: What official estimates has he received, if any, of small-business failure as a result of the level 3 and 4 restrictions?

10. GREG O'CONNOR to the Minister of Health: How has New Zealand ramped-up its testing for COVID-19, and what is the current daily capacity?

11. STUART SMITH to the Minister of Transport: Can he confirm the reported statement he made to Sounds Air Managing Director, Andrew Crawford, on 18 March that “We’re not going to let you guys down, we’re going to support the rural networks, you’re a key part of the infrastructure of this country”, and if yes, what has he done to deliver on these commitments?

12. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs: What changes to commerce regulation has the Government made in response to COVID-19?



© Scoop Media

