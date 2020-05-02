Parliament

Sounds Air Hits 25,000 Level On May Day

Saturday, 2 May 2020, 10:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The petition asking Government to assist Sounds Air and its regional network has reached 25,400 signatures and the number is steadily climbing.

National’s West Coast-Tasman List MP Maureen Pugh is urging people in her wider region to sign the petition. “In the post-Covid domestic airline environment, other centres may well be looking to the likes of Sounds Air as they have ‘stepped up to the plate’ before in times of need. If Government can support them through this tough period their regional expertise and good service to heartland New Zealand could well be expanded” she says. ‘ But it’s urgent, and the Government needs to move quickly to help this airline’.

Sounds Air serves Taupo, Kapiti, Blenheim, Picton, Nelson and Westport with a fleet of 10 aircraft but petition organiser Kaikōura National MP Stuart Smith says despite limited flights currently running under Level 3 the airline must have Government assistance to survive the severe downturn in which storage, maintenance and airport costs still remain. And he sounds a note of reality for the next few weeks.

“Air New Zealand will serve no more than the four main centres and Nelson until we get to Level One, but the Government seems deaf to any understanding of how key businesses like Sounds Air contribute to regional economies ‘ Stuart Smith says.

‘I would also like to remind the Minister of Transport that following the November 2016 earthquake the ‘god send’ air service to and from Kaikoura that hastened the recovery effort was provided by Sounds Air’ over many months.

‘If the Government is genuine about its support for the regions, an airline which loyally serves so many centres across central New Zealand should be eligible for urgent assistance from the Government’s $600 million Aviation Support Fund’ Stuart Smith says.

