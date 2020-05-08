75th Anniversary Of V.E Day
Friday, 8 May 2020, 7:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand First Party
Leader of New Zealand First, Rt Hon Winston Peters said,
“Today is the 75th anniversary of VE Day – marking the
end of World War II in Europe. Millions died in the six
years of war, and families were torn apart. 75 years on, in
the throes of a health crisis of pandemic proportions, we
remember those who fought and sacrificed so much for our
freedom. And in doing so we must do everything we can to
support and care for the generation that lost so much, for
us to gain everything,” said Mr
Peters.
