ERC focus on tourism and rebuilding the economy



This week the Epidemic Response Committee will hear from representatives of the tourism industry, as well as financial experts ahead of Thursday’s Budget, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

“Our tourism industry has been hugely affected by the Covid-19 crisis. The committee wants to hear about what issues operators are facing so we can look at a way forward for the sector.

“On Tuesday 12th May submitters from NZ Māori Tourism, Haka Tourism Group, Event Impressions, Sounds Air, Pan Pacific Travel, Sudima Hotels and Tourism Industry Aotearoa will give their views to the committee, before we hear from Minister of Tourism Kelvin Davis.

“We’re heading towards a deep recession and our economic recovery plan is going to be of immense importance. The committee will be hearing submissions from respected economists who can paint a picture of what we’re facing and how we can start rebuilding.

“On Wednesday 13th May we will be hearing from Cameron Bagrie, Rahui Papa of the National Iwi Chairs Forum, Geof Nightingale from PWC, economists Michael Reddell and Ian Harrison and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson.

“The Epidemic Response Committee continues to have an important role to play in our nation’s response to Covid-19. As we start trying to climb out of the deep economic hole we find ourselves in it is important we make sure our response is up to the challenge and is ensuring the best future for all New Zealanders.”

This week’s sessions will be live-streamed on the Epidemic Response Committee’s page on Parliament’s website.



They will also be live-streamed on Parliament’s Facebook page and broadcast live on Parliament TV (Freeview Ch. 31, Sky TV Ch. 86, Vodafone TV Ch. 86).

