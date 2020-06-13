Latest Income Stats Shows Need For JobStart
Saturday, 13 June 2020, 4:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The latest income stats released on Friday reiterates the
importance of National’s JobStart scheme, National’s
Social Development spokesperson Louise Upston
says.
“The figures indicate an increase of 1089 in
the number of Kiwis on Jobseeker support, taking the total
above 190,000 for the first time ever. These numbers are
expected to continue to rise after the wage subsidy
ends.
“The trend in the current figures show more
and more people are losing their jobs and moving onto
benefits.
“With job loss numbers continuing grow
each day, it’s clear National’s JobStart policy will
help those who are being directly impacted by our economic
and unemployment crisis.
“The confidence businesses
will gain to hire more staff through the JobStart scheme
will have a positive impact on Kiwis’ futures and will
help families earn an income.
“National will support
people to get off the dole, into work and back into the
driver seats of their
lives.”
