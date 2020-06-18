New Zealand First’s Ron Mark Confirms Bid For The Wairarapa Seat

New Zealand First MP and Minister for Defence and Veteran’s Affairs Ron Mark has confirmed his bid for the Wairarapa seat.

“The Coalition Government has done a lot of good work throughout the Wairarapa, but many constituents have told me that they need someone with teeth to represent them.” Mr Mark said.

“I was born and raised here, I’ve served the community as the Mayor of Carterton, I have deep roots in the community and I have the resume and motivation to represent the Rapa.

“I’ve worked as a Minister with diligence and focus, securing the greatest Defence investment in a generation. As the Member for the Wairarapa I will take those same qualities to improve our communities across the electorate.” Mr Mark said.

“The electorate is immense, you will see me on the road from Cape Palliser to Waipawa and Herbertville to Woodville. I will advocate the commonsense policies of my party, with a focus on the needs of the Wairarapa.” Mr Mark said.

