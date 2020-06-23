Govt Must Privatise Managed Isolation Facilities

“The Government must allow the private sector to operate managed isolation facilities as a means of expanding capacity and improving accountability,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The role of government should be to set the rules and enforce them, not to be a player on the field.

“Right now, we have government-run managed isolation being done incompetently and with limited capacity.

“Meanwhile, only friends of the government are getting exemptions to the rules.

“Universities, schools, and horticultural and other businesses are willing and able to house students and workers for 14 days of managed isolation.

“All that is required is for government to establish a licensing system for privately-managed isolation facilities. WorkSafe would enforce the rules.

“A Person Conducting a Business or Undertaking under the Health and Safety at Work Act faces far more accountability for breaches than is the case under the current system.

“This change would expand New Zealand’s capacity to accept overseas students and workers, allowing the economy to get moving again.

“Travellers who have Covid-19 or Covid-19 symptoms would still be required to enter a government quarantine facility.

“The Government needs to be clear with New Zealanders: Is the goal total eradication of Covid-19, or resilience in a post-Covid-19 world? If the latter, it needs to be more nimble in opening up the economy.”

