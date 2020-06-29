Todd Muller Thanks Outgoing MP Paula Bennett
Monday, 29 June 2020, 12:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Paula Bennett’s service to the National Party and New
Zealand deserves acknowledgement and recognition, National
Party Leader Todd Muller says.
“I want to thank
Paula for everything she’s done, not only for the National
Party but for the country over the past 15
years.
“Paula has been a stalwart of the National
Party for a long time, serving as Deputy Prime Minister and
Deputy Leader.
“She has been a staunch advocate for
West Auckland, becoming a List MP in 2005 before winning the
seat of Waitakere and Upper Harbour, each
twice.
“Paula has held more than 14 portfolios as a
Minister, including Minister for Social Development and
Employment.
“As Climate Change Minister, Paula
signed the 2016 Paris climate change agreement in New York,
which committed to delivering New Zealand’s 2030 emissions
reductions target.
“She significantly reformed the
welfare system to make sure it focused on supporting people
as they got off welfare and into work, helping thousands in
the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis.
“Paula
will always be remembered as a staunch advocate for women
and victims during her years in Parliament with a
results-based approach to policy, holding herself
accountable for how her work made a difference in the lives
of New
Zealanders.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
As we heard on RNZ this morning, the Moslem community is looking to the Royal Commission of Inquiry Into The Attacks on Christchurch Mosques for answers about the motives of the shooter. And also about and the adequacy of the security services and Police handling of the threat he posed – before, during and after the events of March 15, 2019. Yet on all the current signs are that while the public will be told the findings of the Commission, almost all the evidence on which the inquiry based its conclusions will remain suppressed. Probably, we will get a laundry list of the people spoken to by the Commission, but not what they were asked, or what they said in reply. That seems entirely inadequate. In the wake of the worst mass killings in New Zealand history... More>>