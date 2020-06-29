Todd Muller Thanks Outgoing MP Paula Bennett

Paula Bennett’s service to the National Party and New Zealand deserves acknowledgement and recognition, National Party Leader Todd Muller says.

“I want to thank Paula for everything she’s done, not only for the National Party but for the country over the past 15 years.

“Paula has been a stalwart of the National Party for a long time, serving as Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader.

“She has been a staunch advocate for West Auckland, becoming a List MP in 2005 before winning the seat of Waitakere and Upper Harbour, each twice.

“Paula has held more than 14 portfolios as a Minister, including Minister for Social Development and Employment.

“As Climate Change Minister, Paula signed the 2016 Paris climate change agreement in New York, which committed to delivering New Zealand’s 2030 emissions reductions target.

“She significantly reformed the welfare system to make sure it focused on supporting people as they got off welfare and into work, helping thousands in the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis.

“Paula will always be remembered as a staunch advocate for women and victims during her years in Parliament with a results-based approach to policy, holding herself accountable for how her work made a difference in the lives of New Zealanders.”

