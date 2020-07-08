Partnership To Address Rotorua Housing Issues

A new partnership between the Government, Ngāti Whakaue Tribal Lands and Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities is another step forward in addressing Rotorua’s housing issues and also driving job growth, says Housing Minister Megan Woods.

The partnership signed today between Ngāti Whakaue Tribal Lands and Kāinga Ora follows last week’s announcement of Government funding of $55 million for storm water and transport infrastructure.

“The investment in infrastructure enables the development of up to 1,100 sections for housing and supports short and long-term employment in the region,” Megan Woods said. “The partnership marks the beginning of a range of significant infrastructure projects that will unlock future urban development on iwi land and provide a range of housing and employment benefits for iwi, whānau and the wider Rotorua community.”

“Together the partnership and infrastructure investment supports the building of much needed public, affordable and market homes.

“When I announced the place-based work in February, working with the Rotorua Lakes Council and Te Arawa to find local solutions was critical to our future success.

“I am delighted our work will unlock urban development in the region to deliver more New Zealanders safe, warm and secure homes.”

The Government will confirm later this year how the 8,000 public and transitional homes announced in Budget 2020 will be delivered across the country, including Rotorua.

“The work already done to identify potential sites will mean that Kāinga Ora can move quickly to build much needed public and transitional homes,” Megan Woods said.

