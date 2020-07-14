Judith Collins Elected Leader Of The New Zealand National Party
Tuesday, 14 July 2020, 9:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Judith Collins has been elected Leader of the New Zealand
National Party, the party caucus announced.
Gerry
Brownlee has been elected as her Deputy.
“I feel
privileged to have been chosen to lead the National Party at
this important time in our history.
“My focus as
leader will be helping rebuild our communities and dealing
with the economic and jobs crisis by getting Kiwis back to
work.
“Only National has the experience and skills
to get us through this. We are a strong team and I look
forwarding to forming the next
Government.”
Given the factions within National’s own caucus, anyone picked as the new leader of the National Party will struggle to unify their own troops, let alone to convince the electorate that National is a coherent government-in-waiting. Even all of that aside, no new leader – Judith Collins? Amy Adams? – seems likely to have the time or the inclination to change the party’s political messaging about Covid-19. That’s really unfortunate. In an alternative political universe, National might have been far better advised to have played the patriotism card during the pandemic, and thrown its bi-partisan support behind the government at this time of national crisis... More>>