Minister steps down
Hon Iain Lees-Galloway
Minister
for Workplace Relations and Safety
Minister of Immigration
Minister for ACC
“I accept the Prime Minister’s decision and apologise absolutely,” Iain Lees-Galloway says.
“I have acted completely inappropriately in my position and can not continue as a Minister.
“I have apologised to my family for letting them down. Please appreciate their privacy.
“I also apologise to anyone who has been hurt by my actions.”
Iain Lees-Galloway will step down as an MP at the election. No further comment will be made today.