Minister steps down

Hon Iain Lees-Galloway

Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety

Minister of Immigration

Minister for ACC

“I accept the Prime Minister’s decision and apologise absolutely,” Iain Lees-Galloway says.

“I have acted completely inappropriately in my position and can not continue as a Minister.

“I have apologised to my family for letting them down. Please appreciate their privacy.

“I also apologise to anyone who has been hurt by my actions.”

Iain Lees-Galloway will step down as an MP at the election. No further comment will be made today.





