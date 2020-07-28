Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Water Services Bill For Safe Drinking Water

Tuesday, 28 July 2020, 4:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government has today introduced legislation to Parliament that will transform drinking water safety in New Zealand and improve environmental outcomes for our wastewater and stormwater networks.

“Last week, we passed the Taumata Arowai - the Water Services Regulator Act forming the new water regulator and today we have introduced the companion Water Services Bill,’’ said Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

“We all expect to be able to drink the water that comes out of the tap knowing that it is safe, and we want to swim in our rivers and lakes or gather kai moana at the beach without fear of getting sick.

“This new legislation is designed to give Taumata Arowai the powers it needs to do this for all our communities. It provides the legislative tools for the new regulatory regime for drinking water and is a major step change to ensure the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders.

“It will also make a significant contribution to urban and coastal water quality through a national oversight role of wastewater and stormwater.’’

The Havelock North drinking water contamination event in 2016 drew the nation’s attention to the gravity of the problems facing drinking water in Aotearoa. Around 5000 people became ill, with up to four deaths associated with this event.

The economic costs have been estimated at $21 million.

The subsequent Havelock North Drinking Water Inquiry found the contamination was a result of systemic failure across service provision, regulation and source protection – all aspects of the system were implicated.

This Bill comprises a significant part of the Government’s response to the inquiry report and is modelled on the core fundamental principles of drinking water safety as identified by the Inquiry.

These include:

· A high standard of care must be embraced in relation to drinking water

· The protection of source water is of paramount importance;

· Multiple barriers against contamination of drinking water must be maintained;

· Water contamination is almost always preceded by some kind of change and these changes must never be ignored;

· Suppliers must guarantee the safety of drinking water; and

· A preventative risk management approach must be applied in relation to drinking water.

“Prior to these changes we could expect That every year, around 34,000 people across New Zealand become ill from their drinking water and many thousands of households are required to boil their water to drink it safely.

“This is unacceptable in a first-world country such as New Zealand.

“The dedicated waters regulator and empowering mechanisms contained in the Water Services Bill are a significant milestone.

“The Bill will go through a select committee process with time for public submissions to be heard however that is likely to be after September. At this stage the local government sector, water stakeholders and iwi/Māori will have ample opportunity to consider the detail of the Bill in the meantime. I look forward to hearing their views during the process,” says Nanaia Mahuta.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Green’s Attempts To Look Like Underdogs


The Greens’ opposition to homecoming New Zealanders being required to pay about $3,000 towards the cost of their two week Covid-19 quarantine, needs to be seen in the context of the wider battle being waged on the centre-left for the overseas vote. Normally, the Greens can count on the votes of young Kiwis abroad as a useful boost /insurance policy in addition to whatever the party wins on election night. In 2020 though, and with the overseas media treating PM Jacinda Ardern as a demi-god, much of that vote is at risk of going to Labour... More>>

 

General Election 2020: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows Labour Stratospheric And National In Freefall

The latest Newshub-Reid research poll* shows the National party’s leadership crises have catapulted Labour to its highest heights in this poll’s history. It has climbed to 60.9% - an increase of 4.4 percentage points. And National has been punished, ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Campaign Launches

The Green Party has launched its policy platform. Think Ahead, Act Now: Our Green Vision for Aotearoa was unveiled by Co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw at the party’s Annual General Meeting this morning. Marama Davidson said today: “In ... More>>

ALSO:

Urban Development: New Rules To Help Our Cities Grow Up And Out

New rules to help our fastest growing cities make room for their rising populations has today been released by Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford and Environment Minister David Parker. Phil Twyford said poor quality and restrictive planning has ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode , Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis ... More>>

ALSO:


Energy: 100% Renewable Electricity Grid Explored With Pumped Storage ‘battery’

The Government is taking a significant step toward its goal for 100% renewable electricity generation in a move that could be a game changer for consumers and the creation of a low-emissions economy, Energy & Resources Minister Megan Woods said. ... More>>

ALSO:

Lockdown: Team Of Six Million Campaign Launched In Opposition To Quarantine Fees

A group of 14 overseas-based New Zealanders have this week launched a global campaign advocating for the ability for New Zealanders returning from overseas to come home without having to pay any fees associated with quarantine. Inspired by the Prime ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On Iain Lees-Galloway

This morning I am announcing that I have dismissed Minister Iain Lees Galloway as a Minister. Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Winston Peters' Friends Went To Antarctica On Taxpayer

The foreign minister directed Antarctica New Zealand to give two highly-prized spots on a trip to the continent to two women closely linked to one of South East Asia's richest families. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 