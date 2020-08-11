National Will Protect New Zealand’s Backyard

National is committed to protecting and preserving our world-class landscapes so that all New Zealanders can experience and enjoy them, Leader of the National Party Judith Collins and National’s Conservation spokesperson Jacqui Dean say.

National will:

Establish two new National Parks – one on the Coromandel Peninsula and one in the Catlins, alongside two new Great Walks. These will be formed on existing conservation land

Re-commit to the ambitious Predator Free New Zealand 2050 goal

Work constructively with Iwi on the establishment of the Kermadec Ocean Sanctuary, alongside further marine reserves

Ensure New Zealanders are able to continue to enjoy access to recreational fishing, whitebaiting and hunting

Update the 1993 Tahr Management Plan to ensure its stays true to its principles of balancing environmental needs with commercial and recreational hunting opportunities

Provide $15 million in DOC funding to predator-free sanctuaries that have been devastated by a reduction in international visitors and public donations due to Covid-19. This will help sanctuaries such as Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari, Wellington’s Zealandia and Dunedin’s Orokonui Sanctuary continue their crucial work

“We are the party of practical conservation, we want all New Zealanders to be able to enjoy our great outdoors, Ms Collins says.

“We’re lucky to have some of the most beautiful landscapes and wildlife in the world. The establishment of new National Parks and the Kermadec Ocean Sanctuary will protect and improve our biodiversity while ensuring more Kiwis get to experience our natural environment.

“National knows that recreation is at the heart of our conservation estate. We will ensure New Zealanders are able to continue to enjoy access to recreational fishing, whitebaiting and hunting, Ms Dean says.

“National will take a balanced, long-term and pragmatic approach to conservation to ensure that all New Zealanders – both here today and future generations – will have the opportunity to experience and enjoy our incredible natural environment.”

