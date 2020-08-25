Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Just A Gas Case, Prime Minister?

Tuesday, 25 August 2020, 9:15 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“New Zealand cannot get its economy off the ground and offer opportunity to the next generation if the Prime Minister constantly undermines the rule of law,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“When the Prime Minister walked into a press conference and banned new offshore oil and gas exploration by announcement, she sent shockwaves through the oil and gas industry.”

“Interviewed by Mike Hosking this morning she was totally unaware that the Government was now being sued for its actions in the High Court, referring to it as ‘a gas case’ that she doesn’t think it is worth knowing about.

The PM said: 'I haven't been briefed on the Greymouth gas case in order to make any assumptions.'

“The Prime Minister was totally blasé about decimating an industry. She now seems perplexed that people would go to court to defend their rights. It’s like she doesn’t read the news or have a clue about what her own Government is doing to New Zealand business.

“The next generation of New Zealanders cannot have hope of a growing economy with a Prime Minister who cares and understands so little about how business actually works.

“The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment has since reported that the ban on oil and gas exploration has not improved environmental outcomes and may make them worse once gas is replaced with coal.

“ACT’s Regulatory Constitution would embed good lawmaking, such as asking what problem a government is trying to solve and consulting those affected by laws and regulations. Never has a Prime Minister shown the need for it so starkly.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


PM Announcement: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night, Mask Rules

Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. Announcing Cabinet's decision at 3pm after a meeting today, Ardern says the rest of the country will remain at level 2.

The current restrictions - Auckland at alert level 3, and the rest of the country at level 2 - had been due to lift at midnight Wednesday and ministers met this afternoon to review whether community transmission has been contained... More>>

 

Alison McCulloch - This Is Not a Democracy

Aren’t we lucky, we’re constantly told, that we live in a democracy, a government by and of and for the people. Except our system of government is none of those things.More>>

ALSO:


Mosque Attack Sentencing: Victims Address Gunman: 'We Did Not Deserve Your Actions'

The man who killed 51 people at the Christchurch mosques sat quietly and emotionless as his actions were detailed in court. More>>

ALSO:

Attorney-General: Court Judgment On Legality Of Health Orders

The High Court has today released its judgment in Borrowdale v Director-General of Health and the Attorney-General. It is a significant judgment in which all the Health Orders issued under the Health Act Alert Level 3 and 4 lockdown that started ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Public Service Association: Condemns Internal Affairs Job Cuts

Union members condemn the Department of Internal Affair’s plans to slash jobs in Wellington and Auckland, replacing them with a significantly smaller number of roles in based mostly in Christchurch. The DIA restructure eliminates over a hundred ... More>>

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Plan To Tackle Problem Plastics

Following the success of the phase out of single-use plastic shopping bags, the Government now has plans to phase out more single-use and problem plastics to reduce waste and protect the environment announced Associate Minister for the Environment ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Donald Trump Refers To 'big Surge' Of Covid-19 In New Zealand

US president Donald Trump has cited New Zealand as having a big surge in coronavirus cases, but New Zealand politicians say there is no comparison with the cases in the States. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 