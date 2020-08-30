Passing Of New Zealand Consul-General To French Pacific

Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters has commended the life and work of Bruce Shepherd, New Zealand’s Consul-General to New Caledonia, French Polynesia and Wallis and Futuna who passed away in Noumea yesterday.

“Mr Shepherd, whose diplomatic career took him to virtually every corner of the world promoting New Zealand’s interests, will be deeply missed by colleagues here and abroad,” Mr Peters said.

“The Government offers its condolences to his wife Christine, his son Alexandre, his parents Richard and Pamela, and his wider family, who have had Mr Shepherd taken from them far too soon.”

“During his career, Mr Shepherd headed up New Zealand’s posts in Noumea, New Caledonia; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; and Yangon, Myanmar,” Mr Peters said.

“This eclectic series of Ambassadorial roles demonstrates how keenly Mr Shepherd undertook the variety of professional challenges to come his way during a long and distinguished diplomatic career.”

Mr Shepherd, who was of Ngāti Kahu o Torongare descent, earlier had postings to United Arab Emirates and Tonga, as well as a period of working at the United Nations in Geneva.

