Better Funding For PHARMAC

A National Government will increase funding for PHARMAC and ensure more Kiwis have access to life-saving medication, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

National will increase PHARMAC funding by approximately $90 million per year, this is made up of:

· A $50 million per year cancer drug fund

· $20 million over four years for rare disorders

· Increasing PHARMAC funding at the same rate as increases in the health budget, which will add around $35 million per year, increasing each year

“National believes the PHARMAC model is the best way to ensure New Zealanders are accessing much-needed medication.

“When last in Government National increased funding by an average of $24 million per year. These increases led to 800,000 more Kiwis getting improved access to medicine.

“New Zealanders shouldn’t have to pack up their lives and go to other countries for cancer treatment. New Zealanders shouldn’t have to mortgage their houses, set up a Givealittle page or take out massive loans to be able to afford medicines which are funded in other countries.

“National is committing an extra $200 million over four years for cancer medicines. The sad reality is that most New Zealand families will be affected by cancer. Cancer doesn’t discriminate when it chooses its victims and all New Zealanders should have the ability to access potentially life-saving drugs.

“We are also making a concerted effort to address rare disorders, with a special fund that will widen the range of drugs available and ensure that people suffering from rare diseases aren’t overlooked.

“National will continue to review the level of funding PHARMAC requires and make sure it is receiving the funding it needs to deliver for New Zealanders.”

© Scoop Media

