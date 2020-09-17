Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Making It Official: The Journey Of Te Reo Māori

Thursday, 17 September 2020, 2:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The journey towards recognising Māori as an official language and taonga has been captured as a web series and launched today during Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, announced Associate Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Carmel Sepuloni.

“Te reo Māori is a living language, and understanding its significance, and pathways to becoming an official language is part of the New Zealand story,” she said.

“Te reo Māori is an intrinsic part of this nation. Acknowledging its importance and the place te ao Māori plays now and into the future can only benefit us as a country.”

“Māori also links us to other nations. It is part of a vast language group extending from Rapanui (Easter Island) across Polynesia and South East Asia to Madagascar off the African coast and north to China.”

Carmel Sepuloni said she encourages all New Zealanders to access the story during this year’s Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

“This week, across the nation, we get to recognise te reo Māori for the strong and beautiful language it is. We believe te reo Māori is a taonga that strengthens relationships and an understanding for each other across Aotearoa.”

The Treaty Settlement story: Te Mana o te Reo Māori is published online by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage, in partnership with Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori (Māori Language Commission). It was created as part of the Te Tai Treaty Settlements programme that is aimed at increasing understanding of the past by exploring Treaty settlements and their enduring impact. This is the fourth story to be published.

Carmel Sepuloni adds that as part of the Maihi Karauna or Crown Strategy for Māori Language Revitalisation, this online resource Te Mana o Te Reo Māori supports ongoing work to ensure te reo Māori is valued as part of our Aotearoatanga or national identity.

https://teara.govt.nz/en/te-tai/te-mana-o-te-reo-maori-home#

Kia whakapūmautia: Ngā piki me ngā heke o te reo Māori

Ko te ara ki te whakamana i te reo Māori hei reo mana ā-ture, hei taonga hoki, he mea i tīpako ai hei kōrero pāhekoheko ka whakarewahia hei te rangi tonu nei, i Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, hei tā Minita Tuarua mō Ngā Toi, Ahurea me ngā taonga Carmel Sepuloni.

“Ko te reo Māori he reo ora, emōhio ai ki tōna motuhaketanga, ki ngā piki me ngā heke e mana ā ture ai te reo māori te reo Māori Ka whai wāhi atu ki ngā kōrero o Aotearoa,” hei tā Carmel Sepuloni.

“Ko te reo Māori he mana nui ki tēnei whenua. Mā te whakaū i tōna motuhaketanga me te whai wāhi atu o te ao Māori i inamata nei, a, anamata hoki

ka kitea ngā painga mō tātou katoa te motu,” hei tā Carmel Sepuloni.

“Ka hono hoki te reo Māori i a tatou ki iwi kē. He whakapapa tōna ki ngā reo huhua, whiti atu ki Rapanui, hōrapa ki Poronihia, ki te Tonga o Āhia, ki Marakāhia i te tahatai o Awherika, tae atu ki te raki o Haina.”

Hei tā Carmel Sepuloni e whakamanawa ana a Aotearoa ki te toro atu ki tēnei kōrero a Te Wiki o te reo Māori o te tau nei.

“I tēnei wiki, hōrapa i te motu, ka whakamanahia e tatou i te reo Māori mo tōna rīrā, me tōna rerehua. E whakapono ana mātou he taonga te reo Māori e whakatōkia ai te ngākau titikaha, te hononga tangata me te ngākau māhaki ki roto i a tatou katoa puta noa i

Ko te kōrero Whakataunga Tiriti: te Mana o te Reo Māori he mea tā ā-paetukutuku nei e te Manatū Taonga me te mahi tahi hoki ki Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori (Māori Language Commission). I waihangahia tēnei i raro i te kaupapa Te Tai Ngā Whakataunga Tiriti e titiro ana ki te whakapiki i te mōhio ki ngā hītori mā te tūhura i ngā whakataunga Tiriti me ngā pānga taimau. Koinei te kōrero tuawhā kua puta.

E mea ana a Carmel, ki te wāhi o te Maihi Karauna, rānei Tā te Karauna Rautaki mō te Whakarauoratanga o te Reo Māori, e tautoko ana te rauemi ā-paetukutuku Te Mana o te Reo Māori i ngā mahi kia kaingākaunutia te reo Māori i tō tātou Aotearoatanga.

https://teara.govt.nz/mi/te-tai/te-mana-o-te-reo-maori-kainga#

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Tourism’s Endless Sense Of Grievance

Sad that a once in a century pandemic should have come along before the government had a clearly thought out plan for rescuing all the firms and saving all the jobs in the tourism sector. Sad that the government now looks like it was making up the criteria for support as it went along. But guess what? To some extent, they were. Possibly because in the modern era, a pandemic had never before caused international travel to evaporate almost overnight... More>>

 

PREFU: Economy Doing Better Than Forecast

The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update released today shows that the near-term economic recovery has been stronger than the Treasury and many economists predicted at the May Budget, as the economy bounced back strongly out of lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Party List

New Zealand First has a proven twenty-seven-year history of bringing balance and common sense to our government. Amid the continued setbacks of COVID-19 restrictions, New Zealand First has once again sustained its profile by selecting a strong team ... More>>

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 