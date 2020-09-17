Labour’s Non-delivery For Wellington’s Needs

Labour’s release today of Infrastructure projects for the Lower North Island is merely a rehashed list of projects already announced, many of which were delayed by Labour’s funding cuts in the first place, says National’s Transport Spokesperson Chris Bishop.

“Labour is attempting to dress up a range of projects as new projects – but Wellingtonians and residents in the lower North Island will see through the spin.

“To make matters worse, Labour is purporting to announce projects which were delayed by them in the first place due to deep cuts to State Highway funding in 2018, like the Melling Interchange and the extension of the Kapiti Expressway from Otaki to Levin.

“Labour’s infrastructure list contains some big omissions and confirms that there is no future for critical projects like the Cross Valley Link, Petone to Grenada, and electrification of the rail line to Otaki under a Labour Government.

“National’s Transport Infrastructure plan for Wellington and the Hutt is far more ambitious and comprehensive. In addition to already funded projects through Let’s Get Wellington Moving, the next National Government will fully-fund Petone to Grenada and the Cross Valley Link, bring forward the second Mt Vic tunnel, duplicate the Terrace tunnel and underground under Aro, upgrade the Kennedy Good intersection and the Moonshine Bridge, and invest $300 million more in our metro rail network to improve frequency and reliability.

“Only National’s comprehensive transport plan will deliver for Wellington and the lower North Island. Our plan is comprehensive, fully costed and fully-funded. Under Labour, Wellington and the wider region has gone backwards. National will deliver where Labour has failed.”

