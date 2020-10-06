Parliament

National Focused On Creating At Least 10,000 Jobs A Month

Tuesday, 6 October 2020, 9:30 am
A National Government would get the economy back to creating at least 10,000 jobs a month, and unemployment tracking towards 4 per cent by 2025, National Party Leader Judith Collins and Economic Development spokesperson Todd McClay say.

Ms Collins made the statement while announcing National’s Economic Development policy in Auckland today, which builds on National’s economic plan to restore our prosperity.

“Under the previous National Government, we were creating 10,000 jobs a month. But even before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, that number had fallen to 2000-3000 under Labour, and in some months none at all,” Ms Collins says.

“Up to 80,000 New Zealanders have already lost their jobs and the Treasury has forecast that 100,000 will be made unemployed over the next two years.

“When a government piles costs and regulation onto businesses it stifles job creation. This means that when people leave their jobs, businesses can’t afford to replace them.

“A National Government will work with businesses, not against them, by giving them the confidence to lead the recovery and create more jobs and higher incomes for Kiwis and their families. Our economy declined by 12 per cent last quarter yet Labour continues to release harmful policies that will pile costs onto businesses and result in greater job losses,” Ms Collins says.

Economic Development spokesperson Todd McClay also attended the announcement, and pointed to Labour’s poor policies which are stifling businesses.

“Since the pandemic began, Labour has announced they will pile costs of up to $2.8 billion per year onto businesses by lifting the minimum wage; doubling sick leave requirements; creating another public holiday; and less flexible working agreements,” Mr McClay says

“These changes alone will see the end of many small businesses that are struggling under the debt incurred during successive lockdowns.

“That’s before accounting for Labour’s pumped hydro scheme to bring forward their 100 per cent renewable energy target, which will lead to higher power prices for businesses, and all the costs they’ve put on the primary sector through their bungled water policy.

“National is committing to an 18-month moratorium on changes in regulations and policies that add costs to Kiwi businesses and calling for all other political parties to do the same in order to support businesses to lead the economic recovery.”

Today National has released its comprehensive economic development plan to get businesses back on their feet and increase jobs. It includes:

· Setting a target of 4 per cent unemployment by 2025.

· Replacing the RMA with a new Planning Act biased towards development, and an Environmental Standards Act to protect the Environment.

· Committing to a two-year moratorium on changes in regulations and policies that add costs to Kiwi businesses.

· No tax increases or introducing any new taxes.

· Suspending next year’s minimum wage increase.

· Putting a halt to 70’s style fair-pay agreements that the Government plans to implement.

· Supporting businesses with $10,000 to hire new staff and provide modern, flexible working practices.

· Support new business owners through our BusinessStart package with a one-off $1000 voucher to buy advice and support, up to $20,000 from their KiwiSaver and Government grants.

· A suite of investment-friendly tax initiatives including instant depreciation of up to $150,000 per asset and doubling the depreciation rate for businesses to invest in new plant equipment and machinery over a year.

· Encourage high skilled migrants including surgeons, rocket-engineers and scientist to choose a life in New Zealand to help grow the economy and create more jobs.

“National has also promised tax cuts which will encourage people to get out and support our small businesses to recover from this economic crisis. Our tax policy will put more than $3000 into the back pocket of the average earner,” Mr McClay says.

“New Zealand needs a Government that not only understands the issues businesses are facing right now, but has the plan and experience to overcome those issues,” Ms Collins says.

“National will revive the economy by supporting our businesses to bounce back and giving them the confidence to lead the recovery and create more jobs and higher incomes for Kiwis and their families.”

