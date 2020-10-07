Parliament

National To Better Support Manufacturing Sector

Wednesday, 7 October 2020, 11:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

A National Government would better support the manufacturing sector by reducing taxes, slashing costs and upskilling the workforce, National’s spokesperson for Small Business and Manufacturing Andrew Bayly says.

“The manufacturing sector accounts for nearly 10 per cent of all jobs in the economy and more than half of New Zealand’s exports.

“If New Zealand is going to recover from the current economic crisis quickly, we need all parts of our economy firing on all cylinders. To do so we must encourage investment, reduce costs for manufacturing business, reduce taxes and make it easier for businesses to hire new staff.

“Manufacturing is critical to the New Zealand economy and should not be taken for granted like it has been under Labour. Labour have relentlessly added costs and red tape, making it harder for our manufactures to compete on global markets. Under Labour the manufacturing sector contracted for the first time in seven years, even before Covid-19 hit.”

National’s manufacturing policy will:

· Lower Taxes on Investment

· Create More Manufacturing Jobs

· Ensure Better Industry Training

· Ensure Fairer Competition

· Grow our Technology Sector

· Ensure a Secure and Affordable Supply of Energy

· Better Mental Health Support for Businesses

Under National, manufacturers will benefit from bold pro-growth policies such as:

· Double depreciation rates on investments in Plant, Equipment and Machinery;

· Allowing instant asset write-offs for investments up to $150,000;

· Expanding 90 day trials for all businesses;

· Providing a $10,000 incentive for manufacturing businesses who hire additional staff through JobStart;

· Strengthen trades training by ensuring it is led by industry not the Government; and

· Ensuring Government agencies follow procurement rules more rigorously.

“National will also expand the role of the Minister of Small Business to include manufacturing. This will ensure there is a strong voice for manufacturing within Government.

“A Labour Government will keep on adding costs, raising taxes and strangling businesses with red tape. Only National has a comprehensive plan to support our manufacturing sector.”

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2010/Manufacturing_policy.pdf

Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Debate, And Beyond

It really hasn’t been a good week for Judith Collins to be wheeling out her Little Me impression of Donald Trump, yet the similarities have been striking. There’s been (a) the need to project an image of strength above all else (b) the interruption laden, mockery-laced debating style (c) the making of policy on the hoof (d) the tendency for the rest of the National “team” to learn about new policy after Collins has announced it (e) the lip service to Covid safety precautions amid passionate declarations about the overwhelming need to re-open the economy… And last but not least (f) the repeated, unlikely expressions of religiosity. Unlikely because Trump and Collins had spent most of their lives without ever seeming beforehand to be the natural champions of the religious right... More>>

 

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

ALSO:

Labour: Faster, Cheaper Planning Laws Will Protect Environment

Labour is committed to delivering better outcomes for our natural and urban environments, and so will repeal and replace the Resource Management Act.
Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said Labour’s changes will remove complexity and inconsistency, improve environmental outcomes, and reduce costs for all involved.... More>>

ALSO:

Election: Advance Voting Starts October 3rd

Voters will head to the polls on Saturday when nearly 450 advance voting places open their doors for this year’s election and referendums. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the popularity of advance voting has been rising steadily – ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

