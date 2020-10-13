Labour Quietly Drops KiwiBuild

“The Labour Party has finally recognised its flagship policy KiwiBuild was a complete disaster and has dropped it from its policy manifesto,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Just four days out from the election, Labour has finally released its policy manifesto. After saying it would persevere with KiwiBuild, it fails to mention the programme once.

“This is the ultimate proof that policies for Jacinda Ardern are just marketing tools, or props on the stage of her political theatre.

“Amongst all the smiles and slogans, Jacinda Ardern wouldn’t know a real solution if she fell on it.

“Last election, Labour promised 16,000 houses over three years. It’s delivered just 602. That’s not even four percent of what they promised. It’s simply pathetic.

“This Government was elected to fix housing, it should be deposed for failing to fix housing.

“This is one of the worst public policy failures New Zealand has seen. It’s no wonder Labour wants to erase all reference to it.

“What we need is real reform to the Resource Management Act. The RMA is the single biggest barrier to development and housing affordability in New Zealand.

“The price of a median section in Auckland has increased by 1000 percent since 1993, while inflation has risen by just 70 percent. Housing costs as a proportion of income have increased massively.

“It’s time for real change on housing.

“ACT has consistently advocated for overhauling the RMA.

“National and ACT had the numbers to do reform between 2008 and 2011 and then again between 2014 and the Northland by-election, but National failed to act.

“Labour was elected to solve the housing crisis, but with even more red tape has made it worse.

“The next government must confront the housing crisis head on. Only a government with a strong ACT can deliver real change.”

