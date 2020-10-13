Parliament

Labour Quietly Drops KiwiBuild

Tuesday, 13 October 2020, 4:50 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Labour Party has finally recognised its flagship policy KiwiBuild was a complete disaster and has dropped it from its policy manifesto,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Just four days out from the election, Labour has finally released its policy manifesto. After saying it would persevere with KiwiBuild, it fails to mention the programme once.

“This is the ultimate proof that policies for Jacinda Ardern are just marketing tools, or props on the stage of her political theatre.

“Amongst all the smiles and slogans, Jacinda Ardern wouldn’t know a real solution if she fell on it.

“Last election, Labour promised 16,000 houses over three years. It’s delivered just 602. That’s not even four percent of what they promised. It’s simply pathetic.

“This Government was elected to fix housing, it should be deposed for failing to fix housing.

“This is one of the worst public policy failures New Zealand has seen. It’s no wonder Labour wants to erase all reference to it.

“What we need is real reform to the Resource Management Act. The RMA is the single biggest barrier to development and housing affordability in New Zealand.

“The price of a median section in Auckland has increased by 1000 percent since 1993, while inflation has risen by just 70 percent. Housing costs as a proportion of income have increased massively.

“It’s time for real change on housing.

“ACT has consistently advocated for overhauling the RMA.

“National and ACT had the numbers to do reform between 2008 and 2011 and then again between 2014 and the Northland by-election, but National failed to act.

“Labour was elected to solve the housing crisis, but with even more red tape has made it worse.

“The next government must confront the housing crisis head on. Only a government with a strong ACT can deliver real change.”

© Scoop Media

Gordon Campbell:On Flirting With ACT And On The Euthanasia/Cannabis Measures

Less than convincingly, Judith Collins says that if elected to govern, she would not be enacting any of the austerity measures and welfare cuts advocated by her Act Party partner. Yeah, sure. Because the National Party that hand-wrapped and gifted the Epsom electorate to the Act Party in several elections doesn’t ever do deals with Act, right? In reality, Paul Goldsmith, National’s shadow Finance Minister, shares more in common with Act’s libertarian views than he does with say, the moderate economic policies that Bill English used to espouse... More>>

 

NZ First Foundation: Media Companies Lodge Urgent Appeal Over Name Suppression

Media outlets including RNZ are seeking an urgent appeal over name suppression granted to two people charged in the NZ First Foundation donations case. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Labour Steady, National Down In Latest Poll

Support for Labour is steady on 47 percent, while National has fallen one point to 32 percent in the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll. More>>

ALSO:

Grant Robertson: NZ Tops Bloomberg Business Survey For COVID-19 Response, Future Investment Plans

New Zealand has topped a new Bloomberg Media business survey ranking countries’ COVID-19 responses, and is the country business executives feel most confident to invest in. More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:


Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

