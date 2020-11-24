What’s Happening With N95 Masks?
Tuesday, 24 November 2020, 12:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins needs to
urgently clarify what is happening with the roll out of N95
masks in MIQ facilities, National’s Covid-19 Response
spokesperson Chris Bishop says.
“Nurses have been
asking for N95 masks in MIQ facilities for some time now but
have been largely met with silence from the
Government.
“Two weeks ago Hipkins said he was
seeking further advice. Where is this advice and what are
the next steps?
“The Nurses Society director has
said the situation is at ‘a crisis point’. Some nurses
are threatening to stop work if the Government does not
ensure they have access to the appropriate safety
equipment.
“We’ve always said we would follow the
science on mask wearing, but nurses are at the frontline of
our response. We owe it to them to make sure they have the
tools they need to do their job properly and to keep them
safe.
There has been something repulsive about PM Jacinda Ardern’s assurances that our joint 5 Eyes criticism of China’s actions over Hong Kong – and China’s harsh reaction – are all well understood on both sides. According to Ardern, it has been a case of us saying the sort of things we’ve said before, them acknowledging our need to do so, and then them responding much as we would expect them to do. All neat and tidy. Frankly, if all of this is merely virtue signalling on our part, and huffy declarations of independence on their part, then what’s the point of this diplomatic dance..? More>>