Te Pāti Māori Celebrate Announcement On Māori Wards

Monday, 1 February 2021, 3:58 pm
Press Release: The Maori Party

Te Pāti Māori Co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is today celebrating the announcement that the Government will be introducing legislation to remove the racist provision in the Local Electoral Act that enables referendum on local Māori wards.

The Act allows for local council decisions to establish Māori wards to be challenged with a referendum if 5% of the local electors petition for it. The provision, which has been denounced by mana whenua and local politicians around the country, is racist and discriminatory in that in doesn’t allow the same to happen for other wards.

“I’m stoked that we will be getting rid of this racist provision in our electoral laws. Today’s announcement is a huge win for all of us who have stood up against racism and who have fought for Māori wards in local government,” said Mrs Ngarewa-Packer.

“This announcement is long overdue – successive governments have failed to act and have enabled this racist law that oppresses us as tangata whenua and our right to have say in decisions that affect us.

“This law has been used by racist organisations such as Hobson’s Pledge to undermine Māori rights and prevent Māori from having a say in local government decisions.

“Te Pāti Māori acknowledge Andrew Judd and all the other local politicians and mana whenua leaders who have led the campaign in support of Māori wards and against this racist law. I’m in awe of all who stand shoulder to shoulder to fight against racism.

“The United Nations has highlighted Aotearoa’s extremely poor Māori representation in local government. Removing this provision will go a long way in improving that record.

“While the Government can and should stop racist legislation, they can’t stop racism - everyone has a duty to stand up and say no to racism,” Mrs Ngarewa-Packer said.

Find more from The Maori Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
