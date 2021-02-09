Parliament: Oral Questions - 9 February 2021
Questions to Ministers
- Hon JAMES SHAW to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries: Will the Government take action to protect 30 percent of Aotearoa New Zealand’s oceans by 2030, given that more than 50 other countries have committed to doing so, including, recently, the United States?
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she believe that New Zealand should aim to get access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines as early as possible?
- Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: What are the priorities for Budget 2021?
- DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her commitment to “foundational” change; if so, is this different from “transformational” change?
- ANAHILA KANONGATA'A-SUISUIKI to the Minister of Housing: What plans for public housing has the Government announced?
- ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister of Finance: What specific measures, if any, has the Minister taken since January 2020 to respond to warnings from the Reserve Bank that unconventional monetary policy could lead to house price inflation?
- TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Education: What progress is the Government making in ensuring that students in New Zealand schools are able to learn and understand our own histories?
- Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: Does the Minister agree with the Prime Minister’s statement on 5 November 2020 that “we cannot rest on our laurels and we want to see more New Zealanders obtain work, which is why we are prioritising the roll-out of the flexi-wage scheme prior to Christmas”?
- TERISA NGOBI to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: What recent announcements has she made about supporting businesses and employees in their response to COVID-19?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: On what date will New Zealand receive its first shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and what reports, if any, has he seen on how many other countries have started COVID-19 vaccinations?
- PAUL EAGLE to the Minister for Building and Construction: What recent reports has she seen regarding building consents?
- SIMEON BROWN to the Minister of Corrections: Does he stand by his statement about the Waikeria Prison riot being a “prisoner disorder event”?