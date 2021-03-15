Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Time To Tell Us What Vaccine Will Mean

Monday, 15 March 2021, 3:05 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Prime Minister must come to this afternoon’s post-Cabinet press conference with much more information on the impact of New Zealand’s vaccine rollout than her last two previous efforts,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Last week we were given what the Government calls a sequencing framework for the vaccine rollout, but it was more like a precis of a rollout filled with uncertainty.

“People can’t plan their lives with uncertainty – it’s high time the Government started filling in the gaps.

“Questions about the vaccine go beyond the rollout too.

“Here’s just a few questions the Prime Minister needs to be able to answer when she fronts media this afternoon:

  1. What does the Government think widespread vaccination will mean for New Zealanders’ ability to travel overseas and for others to travel here?
  2. Will this involve some sort of vaccine passport, and if so what will that passport need to include – the fact someone has been vaccinated or evidence of an immune response?
  3. If that latter, how is that going to be measured and who will do the measuring?
  4. Over what period does the Government anticipate people will be able to enroll for a vaccine passport and who will manage that process?
  5. Will the Government have its own, bespoke vaccine passport or will we sign up to an international regime?
  6. If that latter, which one, and when is it likely to be up and running?
  7. Could there be multiple forms of vaccine passports, such as those being established by individual airlines or groups of airlines, and will the Government recognise them if they meet certain standards?
  8. What implications will vaccination have on employment law?
  9. Under the Health and Safety at Work Act, will a person conducting a business or undertaking (PCBU) whose staff are at risk of infection need to be vaccinated? Who is at fault if they’re not, and does an employee have a right to refuse?
  10. Can a prospective employer ask if you’ve been vaccinated?
  11. What about schools – principals are a PCBU; will their obligation to enroll and provide education to an eligible student override their obligation to protect other students from infection?
  12. What advice is the Government receiving on these scenarios, and presuming it is receiving advice why isn’t it sharing it with the public so we can get a sense of the way forward, ahead of whatever long term plan the Government is working on?
  13. Wouldn’t it be better to get the advice the Government is considering out in the public domain so wise people from a range of fields could give it a sense check and propose useful additional ideas and scenarios for consideration?
  14. Why is the Government so slow delivering detailed answers to these and other questions and so reticent to bring New Zealanders into its confidence on how the country is going to chart its way into a post-vaccine world?
  15. Finally, have you read ACT’s COVID Response Plan 2.0? If so, do you think it’s a useful addition to the public policy discussion about how we plan for a post-vaccine world?

“I know this is a lot of questions Prime Minister, but it’s a reflection of how little useful information your Government is providing about the way forward.

“There are many more where this list came from and sooner or later the public is going to demand good answers to them.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Pope’s Visit To Iraq

As an exercise in global symbolic politics, it would be hard to top last week’s meeting in Iraq between Pope Francis and the most respected cleric in Shia Islam, the Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani. Both men have strong liberal credentials. Francis has led a welcome break from his policies of his two arch-conservative predecessors. In fact, you would have to go all the way back to the early 1960s, to the widely loved liberal reformer Papa Roncalli... More>>


 


Christchurch Mosques Attack, Two Years Later: PM Speech At Ko Tātou, Tātou – We Are One: National Remembrance Service For The March 15 Mosque Attack

On Monday, it will be two years since 51 New Zealanders’ lives were taken in the most tragic and horrific way.
As I sat and tried to write the words to accompany our presence in this place, I was at a loss.
Much has been said, but words, despite their healing power, will never change what happened that day... More>>

ALSO:


Auckland: Move To Alert Level 1

Auckland will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 at midday today, Friday 12 March.
This follows six days of Auckland being at Level 2, with seven days prior to that at Level 3, after 15 positive community cases emerged outside managed isolation facilities... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Plan

The Government is targeting those most at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and those most at risk of getting seriously sick from it in the next phase of the vaccine roll-out, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 