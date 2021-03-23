Arrogant Government Ruling By Dictate
Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 4:37 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“It takes a whole new level of arrogance for the Labour
Government to undermine Parliament with the sudden
imposition of new tax rules previously explicitly ruled out
by Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson,” says ACT Leader
David Seymour.
“Instead of introducing a new Bill
and allowing it to go through proper process, including
consultation at select committee, Labour has shoehorned a 50
page tax amendment into a pre-existing Bill to avoid almost
all Parliamentary scrutiny.
“Anything Labour has
previously said from the opposition benches about concern
for due process in Parliament now rings hollow – they’ve
officially won the race to the bottom.
“After all,
these monumental tax changes, which also removes the right
of just one class of asset investor to claim business costs
against business income, joins a growing roll-call of tax
changes Labour has forced on New Zealanders under
urgency.
“This list of shame includes cancelling the
2017 tax cuts, imposing the Auckland Regional Fuel Tax,
multiple years of fuel excise increases and the most recent
hikes of income tax. All were rammed through under urgency
without select committee scrutiny.
“But this change
is worse. Labour explicitly ruled out amending the
bright-line test. It was a promise they should have kept.
Voters deserve
better.”
