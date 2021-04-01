New Competition Aims To Connect Rangatahi With Parliament

Entries are now open for the Change Makers’ Prize, a new competition to inspire rangatahi across New Zealand to voice their opinion on an issue that affects them, their community, or all of Aotearoa.

Offered by the Office of the Clerk of the House of Representatives and Parliamentary Service, the competition aims to get young people thinking and talking about issues they’re passionate about, enhancing their understanding of Parliament and the change they can create now, and in the future, as engaged citizens.

“This is an exciting opportunity for young Kiwis from across Aotearoa to practise speaking up on issues they’re passionate about, which is a behaviour we want to encourage from an early age” says David Wilson, Clerk of the House of Representatives.

The competition asks students to imagine they are giving a speech to Parliament and to submit a short video of that speech in which they express their opinion on their chosen issue and the action they think Parliament could take to address it.

“We know there are plenty of inspiring future change makers out there and we’re really looking forward to hearing great ideas from a diverse range of voices,” says Rafael Gonzalez-Montero, Chief Executive of the Parliamentary Service.

Entries will be accepted in any language and can be made as individuals or as school groups, with prizes awarded for each category. Winners in each category will be rewarded with a fully-funded individual or class trip to Wellington to enjoy a behind-the-scenes parliamentary experience in person!

The full details of the competition, and conditions of entry can be found on the Parliament website, along with some resources about Parliament entrants may find useful when preparing their entry.

Entries close at 5pm on Friday, 7 May.

Questions about the competition can be submitted to changemakersprize@parliament.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

