Inspiring Creativity Through Cultural Installations And Events

Friday, 9 April 2021, 12:11 pm
Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Carmel Sepuloni has today announced the opening of the first round of Ngā Puninga Toi ā-Ahurea me ngā Kaupapa Cultural Installations and Events.

“Creating jobs and helping the arts sector rebuild and recover continues to be a key part of the Government’s COVID-19 response,” Carmel Sepuloni says.

“Today’s announcement is focused on inspiring creativity and culture by ensuring everyone is able to access and enjoy arts and cultural experiences in their everyday lives.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase a range of creative and cultural content including ngā toi Māori, Pasifika art, and collaborations in cultural installations and events across Aotearoa, particularly in regions outside our main centres.

Cultural sector practitioners, creatives, collectives or organisations can apply for funding to create events and temporary or permanent installations. They must be free for people to attend or experience, bring culture and creativity to people in our communities, and be in easy to access spaces such as parks, community hubs, shopping malls, marae, churches or along a waterfront.

“We’re prioritising projects led by Māori and Pacific cultural sector organisations and practitioners, and look forward to seeing our cultures expressed in many ways and places. For example, in Pacific dance events or kete weaving demonstrations on beaches that encourage people to join in; in heritage collections shared in community libraries; or visual art installations throughout towns and cities.

“Priority will also be given to projects that support access for people with disabilities, provide skill development opportunities for emerging and established cultural practitioners, and create employment in the regions.

“The initiative will ensure resources are sourced from within Aotearoa, and that practitioners involved in projects are fairly paid for their mahi. This also underlines Budget 2020 funding of $4 million to lift the standard of remuneration for those working in the sector, through the Fairer Wage for Artists and Arts Practitioners initiative.

“Our cultural sector is full of people with incredible imaginations and talent, and I’m looking forward to seeing some of the work that will be supported by this initiative,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

This initiative is part of the $70 million Te Tahua Whakahaumaru Creative Arts Recovery and Employment (CARE) Fund within Manatū Taonga’s Arts and Culture COVID Recovery Programme. The CARE Fund aims to create employment and training opportunities, ensure vital skills, talent and creative infrastructure are not lost, and maintain and expand public access to creative and cultural experiences.

