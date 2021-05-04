Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Employment Boost For Rural Communities

Tuesday, 4 May 2021, 11:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government is continuing to create opportunities for at-risk rangatahi overcome barriers to employment, education or training with the next tranche of He Poutama Rangatahi programmes, Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni announced today.

“We’re focused on supporting rangatahi to get what they need to progress in the real world, which is why we’ve announced funding for four programmes that aim to support rangatahi with driver license and work experience, digital skills and support with documentations for employment.

“He Poutama Rangatahi is a successful and worthwhile initiative. For example, if you don’t have a driver license, qualifications or practical work skills, it is very difficult to tackle these challenges alone which is why this investment boost in these rural communities is important.

“I expect over 160 rangatahi and their whānau to benefit from participating in these programmes. The four employment and skills programmes are Te Ara Poutama in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne, the School of Hard Knocks in the Bay of Plenty and Life Talk and Mauri Mahi, Mauri Ora, both in Tai Tokerau/Northland.

“Three of the programmes - Te Ara Poutama, School of Hard Knocks and Life Talk – are already established with successful track records. Just as important is the ongoing pastoral care all four of these programmes are providing to help rangatahi keep to the path they’ve worked so hard to forge.

“It is exciting to see the success stories coming through from these trusts which have previously run programmes with He Poutama Rangatahi funding.

“On average, over 80 percent of graduates from these three programmes have gone on to enrol in further education or training or got jobs. Providing additional funding for programmes like these with proven track records means more positive outcomes for participating rangatahi.”

“These results show that tailoring programmes to the needs of young people and their region is not only helping them overcome challenges, but is paying dividends in getting them into sustainable employment, education or training.

“The vast majority of rangatahi complete these programmes so they can move forward in their lives better equipped to choose career and life pathways that will not only better their own futures, but the future of their whānau and their communities.” Carmel Sepuloni said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Determination To Ignore China’s Human Rights Abuses

For nearly two decades, New Zealand has been juggling our dependency on China when it comes to trade, while expecting our traditional allies to look after our defence and security needs. Yet the scale of China’s human rights abuses has added a new element to the mix, and we’ve finally chosen sides: its China for us, regardless – even though we’ve chosen to cloak that decision by telling our allies that we have an “independent” foreign policy. (They’ll appreciate that)... More>>

 

Government: Budget 2021 Reprioritises Nearly $1 Billion

Hon Grant Robertson Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Finance The Government’s strong pandemic response and the better than expected economic recovery means not all the money allocated in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has been spent, ... More>>

ALSO:

Ardern: Speech To China Business Summit

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, ate marie, tena koutou katoa, good morning. I am very happy to be here with you once again at my fourth China Business Summit. ... More>>

World Vision: Billions Of Dollars Of NZ Imports Linked To Modern Slavery

More than three billion dollars’ worth of imports that could be linked to modern slavery are brought into New Zealand every year according to new research by World Vision. Every household spends on average 34 dollars a week on goods that are associated ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 