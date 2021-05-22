Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Thin Rations To Turn Around Truancy Crisis

Saturday, 22 May 2021, 1:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Parents and teachers will be disappointed that in a Budget with about $15 billion worth of new spending, so little was devoted to pressing challenges in education, National’s Education spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“While a little bit of help was promised for Alternative Education and intensive support for children with serious needs, there was no meaningful improvement in support for most schools struggling to cope with students with learning or behavioural needs.

“Labour chose to invest in the NCEA change programme and while NCEA does need significant improvements to make it more robust, there is still great uncertainty in the sector about the direction of travel in the changes.

“Well over $200 million has gone to restructuring in the Ministry of Education to make changes after the Tomorrow’s Schools review. It remains to be seen how all of this money will help students and teachers.

“In the meantime, only $5 million a year extra has been found to deal with the truancy crisis that is foundational to improving our educational performance.

“The latest figures available show that 53 secondary schools and 34 primary schools had fewer than 30 per cent of students attending regularly in Term 4 last year.

“You can’t expect a child to learn if they’re not at school.

“In a budget of billions, failing to invest properly in solving our truancy crisis will mean tens of thousands of children will continue to miss out on the opportunity a good education provides.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2021:Full Coverage

A summary of budget 2021 coverage on Scoop from a range of publishers and across sectors... More>>

Gordon Campbell:On Budget 2021’s Successes And Failures

In some realms of the centre-right, Budget 2021 has been portrayed as a “peak Labour” exercise in which the government has veered sharply leftwards in order to satisfy its political base. To the left though, it has seemed more like a wasted opportunity, a Budget that looks a lot like Barack Obama’ response to the Global Financial Crisis. ... More>>


 
 


Budget 2021: Benefit Boost "Up To 33,000 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty"

Between 19,000 and 33,000 children are projected to be lifted out of poverty on the after-housing-costs measure in 2022/23 as a result of increases to benefit levels in Budget 2021... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 